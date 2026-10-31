SK Hynix vs. Samsung Stock: Which Chip Giant Is Riskier to Buy Now After Record Profits and Market Rout

South Korea's two memory chip giants just posted the most profitable quarters in their histories. Their shares are falling anyway.

SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, the world's largest suppliers of the memory chips that power artificial intelligence systems, have been caught in a global selloff driven by fears that Big Tech's AI spending spree may be nearing its limits. For investors weighing the two stocks, the question is no longer which company is growing faster, but which carries more risk if the AI boom cools.

On Friday, SK Hynix shares closed down 7.08% in Seoul, while Samsung fell 3.02%. SK Hynix's U.S.-listed shares dropped nearly 7% in New York trading.

Record quarters, mixed reactions

Both companies delivered blockbuster third-quarter results this week.

SK Hynix reported revenue of 104.6 trillion won, up 328% from a year earlier, and operating profit of 83.3 trillion won, up 632%. Its operating margin hit 80%, a record, marking the company's sixth straight quarter of record results.

Samsung posted operating profit of 107.4 trillion won, becoming the first global technology company to top 100 trillion won in a single quarter. Revenue rose 127% to 195.3 trillion won.

But both companies stumbled on the bottom line. SK Hynix's net profit fell 58% from the previous quarter to 39.8 trillion won despite record operating performance. Its earnings per share came in well below Wall Street consensus.

Samsung's net profit of 75.1 trillion won missed Bloomberg estimates of 89.06 trillion won, pressured by a 9.5 trillion won loss on financing. Samsung shares slid 6% after the results.

The case that SK Hynix is riskier

SK Hynix's biggest strength is also its biggest vulnerability: concentration.

The company is far more dependent on memory, and especially on high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, the specialized chips paired with AI processors. It held an estimated 58% share of the HBM market in the first quarter of 2026.

Much of that business flows through one customer. Nvidia was expected to allocate roughly two-thirds of its HBM4 demand for its Vera Rubin platform to SK Hynix, according to reports earlier this year.

That leaves SK Hynix more exposed if AI spending slows or if Nvidia shifts orders to rivals. Samsung and SK Hynix were reported to be supplying HBM4 to Nvidia at comparable prices, a sign Samsung's pricing power has caught up.

SK Hynix's stock has also been more volatile. Shares in Seoul plunged more than 15% in July, their biggest one-day fall in nearly two decades, days after the company's Nasdaq debut. As of Thursday's close, SK Hynix stood about 48% below its high, compared with 36% for Samsung, according to data shared by investor Chamath Palihapitiya.

Other concerns have surfaced in recent weeks. Reports that SK Hynix delayed equipment orders for its HBM4 production line raised questions about its capacity roadmap.

The case that Samsung is riskier

Samsung's diversification cuts both ways. While it is less dependent on a single product, it also carries businesses that drag on results.

Samsung's mobile division posted an operating loss of 600 billion won in the third quarter. Its chip division's operating profit of 106.5 trillion won fell slightly short of estimates.

Samsung is also playing catch-up in HBM. SK Hynix captured leadership in the market thanks to better yields and faster commercialization of earlier HBM generations, forcing Samsung to concentrate engineering talent on HBM4 and HBM4E.

Currency swings are another factor. Volatility reduced Samsung's third-quarter earnings by about 10 trillion won, underscoring its exposure to foreign exchange moves.

Balance sheets and shareholder returns

Both companies are rewarding shareholders heavily, which could cushion declines.

SK Hynix announced plans to return about 100 trillion won to shareholders, including at least 30 trillion won in cash dividends and 60 trillion won in share buybacks and cancellations. Its shares jumped 11% on Wednesday after the announcement.

Samsung paid 30 trillion won in third-quarter dividends, or 4,601 won per share. It also holds a large cushion, with net cash of 197.6 trillion won, up from 167.6 trillion won the previous quarter.

Visibility versus valuation

SK Hynix argues its business is better protected than in past memory cycles. Long-term agreements have locked in more than half of its total capacity through 2027 and 2028, and the company said its DRAM and HBM output is effectively sold out through 2029.

It also expects HBM4 to overtake the previous generation, HBM3E, in both shipments and revenue in the fourth quarter.

Samsung, meanwhile, is gaining ground. Its share of the global HBM market is expected to top 30% this year, supported by partnerships with AMD and Google.

The shared risk: AI spending

For both stocks, the biggest threat lies outside their control. This week's selloff was triggered by worries that Big Tech's massive investments may not pay off.

Alphabet's shares fell more than 12% on Thursday after a second straight quarter of negative free cash flow, and the shock spread to South Korea, where the KOSPI fell 5% and triggered a sell-side circuit breaker.

Amazon added to the jitters, reporting a free cash outflow of $42.4 billion over 12 months. Yet Amazon CEO Andy Jassy also said the company plans to "spend meaningfully more in 2027," a potential tailwind for memory suppliers.

Longer term, some investors worry about global memory oversupply as early as 2029, as manufacturers expand capacity to meet AI demand.

Bottom line

Analysts broadly say SK Hynix's dominant position in high-bandwidth memory keeps its long-term investment case intact, even after Friday's drop. Cantor Fitzgerald trimmed its price target while keeping an overweight rating, and William Blair and Nomura maintained positive views.

The trade-off for investors is clear. SK Hynix offers a purer bet on AI memory, with higher margins and greater upside if demand holds, but also sharper swings and heavier reliance on Nvidia. Samsung offers more stability, a larger cash pile and a broader business, but with weaker divisions weighing on profits and a still-unproven position in next-generation HBM.

Which stock proves more dangerous may depend less on either company than on whether the world's tech giants keep spending.

Note: This article is for informational purposes and isn't investment advice