Apple Reportedly Plans to Turn Siri Into an AI Agent as Soon as 2027 as CEO Ternus Urges Faster Progress

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple is reportedly planning to turn Siri into a more autonomous AI agent as soon as next year, as new Chief Executive John Ternus pushes the company to move faster on artificial intelligence.

Writing in his Power On newsletter on Nov. 8, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman described an assistant that tracks goals and keeps working on them. "Apple ultimately wants to go in this direction, I'm told," he wrote, adding that he believes the company could make Siri more like an agent as early as next year.

Apple has not confirmed the plans. The company has not announced an official agentic Siri feature or release date.

What an agent would do

The change would mark a shift in how Siri works. Apple wants Siri to become more like an agent that can keep track of goals and continue working without the user having to start every step.

Apple reportedly wants Siri to resemble OpenAI's Dots, xAI's Grok Bot and Meta's Muse, making it more proactive and able to take actions on behalf of users. These agents can manage tasks in the background and deliver results.

Pressure from the top

The push comes from Apple's new leadership. Frustrated by what he sees as a reluctance to embrace AI with the same urgency as competitors, Ternus pushed his software chief, Craig Federighi, to accelerate the AI roadmap for Siri, according to the report.

Federighi has reportedly been more skeptical of AI, raising concerns about privacy, security and its broader impact, though he helped deliver Apple's revamped Siri after years of delays.

Ternus hinted at the direction on Apple's earnings call. On the Nov. 2 call, he said Siri is "primarily request-based today" but built on an architecture with room to expand its capabilities over time.

Near-term steps

Some changes are already in testing. The iOS 27.3 developer beta introduces more detailed actions across Apple's apps and gives third-party developers a way to connect their own app functions to Siri.

Support for these features in Apple's own apps could arrive as early as December, while deeper integration with third-party apps may follow next spring.

Leadership questions

Siri engineering executive Mike Rockwell is reportedly considering leaving his position or Apple entirely next year, potentially creating another leadership change.

Privacy challenge

Privacy could become one of the biggest challenges for an agent-style Siri.