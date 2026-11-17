Microsoft Store Down Again? Users Flag Fresh Problems on Monday, Days After Massive Global Microsoft Outage

Users reported problems with the Microsoft Store on Monday, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector. The reports came days after a major global outage knocked out Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft services for more than a day.

Microsoft had not acknowledged a new incident affecting the Store at the time of writing. Third-party trackers that monitor Microsoft's official status feed showed no active incident early Monday.

Downdetector collects reports submitted by users and does not confirm the cause or scale of a problem. Small rises in reports can reflect local issues, such as connection or account problems, rather than a wider outage.

What the Microsoft Store does

The Microsoft Store is the official app marketplace built into Windows. People use it to download and update apps, games, movies and other digital content, and many built-in Windows apps receive updates through it.

When the Store has problems, users may be unable to install new apps, update existing ones or complete purchases. Some apps that depend on Store services for licensing may also have trouble opening.

Last week's global outage

Monday's reports follow a much larger disruption last week.

Problems with Exchange Online, the service behind Outlook email for businesses, began at around 11:17 a.m. Eastern time on Nov. 12, according to Microsoft's incident reports. A broader Microsoft 365 outage followed at 1:26 p.m.

As the outage spread, user complaints surged across many Microsoft services on Downdetector. These included Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams, Copilot, Azure, OneDrive and the Microsoft Store.

The Store remained disrupted into Friday as the broader outage continued to affect other Microsoft services.

The disruption spread from North America to 74 countries and territories within an hour, according to Downdetector reports. Governments, courts, health care providers and financial institutions reported operational problems.

Microsoft apologizes

Microsoft later said the outage was caused by a technical issue introduced during a network-capacity upgrade.

The company apologized for the disruption. "We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously," Microsoft said.

The company also ruled out a hack or any role for artificial intelligence. "This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents," Microsoft said.

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's executive vice president of Copilot, Agents, and Platform, said the company was looking into the failure. "Our teams are reviewing what happened and how we can prevent similar issues going forward," he said.

Affected business customers can request service credits for the interruption.

What users can try

For individual users having trouble with the Store, Microsoft's support guidance suggests several steps.

One is to reset the Store's cache. Users can press the Windows key and R together to open the Run box, type wsreset.exe and select OK. A blank window will appear briefly before the Store reopens.

Microsoft also recommends making sure Windows is up to date and that the computer's time and region settings are correct. Signing out of and back into a Microsoft account, or restarting the computer, can also help the Store reconnect once its online services are working normally.

If problems are caused by a wider outage, these steps are unlikely to help. In that case, users may need to wait for Microsoft to restore service.

Scrutiny on reliability

The fresh complaints come as Microsoft faces questions about the reliability of its cloud services after last week's outage, one of the most widespread in the company's recent history.

Businesses, schools and government agencies around the world rely on Microsoft for email, collaboration and software, so even short disruptions can have a wide impact.

Users can check Microsoft's official service health pages and the company's social media accounts for updates on any confirmed issues.