Users reported new problems with Microsoft 365 early Monday, as businesses and government agencies prepared for the first full workweek since a global outage last week knocked out Outlook, Teams and other services for more than a day.

Outage tracker Downdetector flagged user reports of problems with Microsoft 365. As of early Monday, Microsoft had not acknowledged a new widespread incident. Its status records show the main outage from last week as restored.

Downdetector compiles reports submitted by users and does not confirm the cause or scale of a disruption.

Lingering Effects

Microsoft's own service records show the fallout from last week's failure is still being cleaned up.

One follow-on advisory involves Microsoft Teams. Administrators may see Windows and Android devices listed as unmonitored in the Teams Pro Management Portal, a tool for managing meeting-room equipment.

Microsoft said the problem was caused by the earlier outage. "A spike in request traffic following a previous outage overloaded the service," the company said in its status update. That triggered temporary request limits that disrupted device monitoring.

On Sunday, Microsoft said its fix had restored most affected devices. "We're continuing to monitor the deployment of the fix, which has restored approximately 95 percent of affected devices," the company said.

Microsoft told administrators that restarting affected devices in the Teams admin center could speed up recovery. Its next update on the issue was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

What Caused Last Week's Outage

The main outage, tracked by Microsoft as incident MO1550821, began around midday Eastern time on Thursday, Nov. 12. It quickly spread from Outlook to other Microsoft 365 services, including Teams, SharePoint Online and the Copilot AI assistant.

Microsoft's records list a range of affected services, including:

Exchange Online

Microsoft Teams

SharePoint Online

Microsoft 365 Copilot

Microsoft Planner

Microsoft To Do

Microsoft Intune

Microsoft Defender XDR

Microsoft gave a preliminary explanation in a status update. It said the incident was caused by "a failure in the systems responsible for establishing connections to the Exchange Online service."

The company earlier traced the problem to an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced after a recent network change. It said the outage was not caused by a cyberattack.

Microsoft declared service fully restored early Saturday. "We have completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions," it said on X.

Post-Incident Report Expected

Microsoft has told customers it will publish a preliminary post-incident report "within two business days." That suggests the report could come early this week.

The report is expected to give more detail about what went wrong and what Microsoft plans to do to prevent a repeat. Many IT administrators and business customers will be watching for it closely.

Apology to Customers

Microsoft has apologized for the disruption.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners," a Microsoft spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The outage affected organizations in more than 70 countries, including government agencies, hospitals, airlines and banks. Microsoft says more than 430 million people use its Microsoft 365 apps.

Customers Eye Compensation

Some enterprise and government customers have begun discussing whether to seek compensation.

Microsoft offers service-level agreements to business customers, guaranteeing a certain level of availability. When service falls below that level, customers can apply for credits, typically by submitting a claim through their administrator.

Microsoft has not announced automatic compensation for the outage.

What Users Can Do

Users having trouble with Microsoft 365 on Monday can try several steps:

Check the Microsoft 365 service status page or the Microsoft 365 Status account on X for official updates.

Sign out and back in, or restart the app or browser.

Try the web versions of Outlook, Teams or Office apps if desktop or mobile apps aren't working, or the reverse.

Expect possible delays in email that was queued during last week's outage.

Contact IT departments, which can see detailed incident information in the Microsoft 365 admin center.

Business administrators can track incident MO1550821 and the Teams advisory TM1551945 in the admin center for the latest information.

Monday Morning Test

The first full business day after a major outage is often a test of a service's stability, as millions of workers log in at roughly the same time.

Microsoft's own explanation for the Teams device problem, a traffic spike after the earlier outage, shows how recovery from a large failure can cause smaller problems of its own.

Analysts say outages of this scale highlight how dependent businesses and governments have become on a few cloud providers for email, communications and document storage.

Microsoft has had several notable disruptions in recent years. Last week's outage was one of its longest and most widespread.

For now, the company maintains that the main problem has been fixed. Whether early Monday's user reports reflect leftover effects or a new issue may become clearer as more people log on and Microsoft posts further updates.