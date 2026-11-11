TradingView Down? Traders Report Chart Problems Before Market Open as Monitors Show Platform Operational

Users of TradingView, the popular charting and market analysis platform, reported problems with the service on Tuesday morning, shortly before the opening bell on Wall Street, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

"User reports indicate problems with TradingVIew since 8:25 AM EST," Downdetector said in a post on X, asking users how they were affected.

Some traders replied with specific complaints. "Yes charts are down for me," one user wrote in response to the post.

Monitoring shows the site reachable

Independent monitoring services, however, did not detect a widespread outage. UptimeRobot said its probes could reach tradingview.com and complete a full check without errors, with its latest automated check at 13:30 GMT on Nov. 10, or 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, from North America detecting no unusual response times or error codes.

Other trackers reported similar results. Entireweb Status said TradingView was operating normally on Nov. 10 and recorded no ongoing major outages, though it had received one user report in the previous 20 minutes.

Uptime.com listed TradingView as operational as of its check at 1:30 p.m. GMT on Nov. 10.

The gap between crowd-sourced complaints and automated checks is common. Monitoring tools typically test whether a website's home page loads, while users may encounter problems with specific features such as real-time charts, data feeds, alerts or broker connections. Those issues may not show up in basic uptime checks.

TradingView had not publicly confirmed any problems as of Tuesday morning.

Timing matters for traders

The reported disruption came at a sensitive time for many users. U.S. stock markets open at 9:30 a.m. Eastern, and the hour before the bell is when many active traders review charts, set alerts and prepare orders.

Premarket trading in many stocks begins much earlier, and traders who rely on TradingView's charts for those sessions can be affected by even brief disruptions.

The reports also came during a volatile stretch for markets. Technology stocks have swung sharply in recent days, with a broad selloff last week followed by a strong rebound on Monday.

Recent history

TradingView has had other recent reports of trouble. Instatus said reports about the platform last spiked on Nov. 2 and settled after about six hours.

Entireweb Status listed a resolved incident on Jan. 15, 2026, in which users in various locations had trouble reaching the platform for about 40 minutes.

TradingView posts updates on its official status page.

A widely used tool

TradingView is a web-based charting platform that provides real-time market data, interactive charts and a social space for sharing trading ideas. It is used by millions of retail traders, investors and analysts worldwide, and many brokers integrate their trading accounts with the platform.

Because many users rely on it to make real-time decisions, even partial outages can cause frustration and, for active traders, potential financial disruption.

What users can do

Users experiencing problems can try several steps:

Check the official status page. TradingView's status page reports confirmed incidents.

TradingView's status page reports confirmed incidents. Refresh or reload the chart. Some chart and data feed issues resolve after reloading.

Some chart and data feed issues resolve after reloading. Clear your browser cache or try another browser or device. Switching between the website, desktop app and mobile app can help isolate the problem.

Switching between the website, desktop app and mobile app can help isolate the problem. Check broker connections. Users who trade through a linked broker may want to confirm their account connection is active.

Users who trade through a linked broker may want to confirm their account connection is active. Have a backup. Active traders often keep an alternative charting or brokerage platform available in case of outages.

What's next

It was not immediately clear what caused Tuesday's reported problems or how many users were affected. Users are advised to check TradingView's official status page and social media channels for updates.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.