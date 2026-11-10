RuneScape players reported widespread trouble logging in to the long-running online fantasy game on Monday, and developer Jagex said it was investigating problems with its login servers and the in-game Grand Exchange marketplace.

Outage tracker Downdetector flagged the disruption in a post on X, saying user reports indicated problems with RuneScape since 10:50 a.m. Eastern time and asking players how they were affected.

Jagex investigating

The company acknowledged the problem on its official status page. Jagex's Game Status Information Centre listed "Issues with Login Servers & Grand Exchange" with a status of "Investigating" as of 16:00 UTC on Nov. 9, 2026, or 11 a.m. Eastern time. The page, which covers Old School RuneScape, still showed the game's overall status as online.

The Grand Exchange is the game's central trading hub, where players buy and sell items, so problems there can disrupt in-game economies and trading even for players who are already logged in.

Reports spike sharply

Problem reports climbed quickly. Outage tracker Instatus said it had received 853 reports in the last hour, 171 times the normal level.

Login was the main complaint. According to Instatus, 51% of recent reports concerned login, 30% game launch and 15% server connection.

Another tracker recorded a much larger count. IsItDownRightNow.app logged 3,935 RuneScape problem reports on Monday, Nov. 9, with an outage spike beginning around 16:20 UTC and peaking at 3,557 reports.

That compared with a quiet weekend. The same tracker recorded 56 reports on Thursday, 38 on Friday, 26 on Saturday and 28 on Sunday.

Monitoring results were mixed across services. Outage.com, which tracks Old School RuneScape separately, said at 16:07 UTC that it had not detected any widespread outages, though local issues could still occur.

Recent disruptions

Monday's problems follow another recent incident. IsItDownRightNow.app recorded an outage on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 10:10 to 11:21 UTC, lasting 1 hour and 11 minutes with 172 peak reports.

The game also has scheduled downtime each week. Jagex usually holds weekly game updates on Wednesdays, with the game going offline at 10:30 UTC, and weekly maintenance on Tuesdays at 9:00 UTC. Monday's disruption fell outside those windows.

A long-running game

RuneScape is one of the oldest and most successful online role-playing games. By January 2026, RuneScape and Old School RuneScape had generated more than $3 billion in lifetime revenue.

The game has also seen turbulence with its community this fall. Less than two weeks after announcing RuneScape Reignited, a plan to let new and lapsed players restart on separate servers, Jagex canceled it following a furious backlash from players and admitted it "missed the mark."

What players can do

Players can take several steps to determine whether the issue is on their end:

Check official channels. Jagex posts live updates on its Game Status Information Centre and official social media accounts.

Jagex posts live updates on its Game Status Information Centre and official social media accounts. Try a different world. Switching to a different game world can sometimes help.

Switching to a different game world can sometimes help. Clear the cache. Clearing the Jagex cache folder and restarting the client may resolve some connection problems.

Clearing the Jagex cache folder and restarting the client may resolve some connection problems. Check your connection. Restarting a router or using a wired connection can rule out local network issues.

During server-side outages, however, the best option is usually to wait for Jagex to resolve the problem, since most local fixes will not help.

What's next

Jagex had not provided an estimated time for a fix or explained the cause of the problems as of Monday morning. Players are advised to watch the official status page for updates.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.