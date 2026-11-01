Roblox Down on Halloween? Players Report Problems as Spooky Season Event Finale Hits Popular Gaming Platform

Roblox users reported problems with the online gaming platform on Saturday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, as players logged on for Halloween and the final day of the platform's biggest seasonal event.

It was not immediately clear what caused the reported issues, how many players were affected or whether the problems extended across the entire platform or were limited to specific games, devices or features.

Downdetector tracks outages by collecting status reports from users and other sources. A spike in reports does not by itself confirm a widespread system failure, and the actual number of affected users can vary.

A busy day for Roblox

The timing is significant for the company and its young, highly engaged audience.

Roblox is running The Hollow, a platform-wide Halloween survival event featuring nine horror-game monsters over nine nights. Players navigate a maze, search for clues, evade monsters and complete quests across participating games to earn rewards.

The event's live finale is scheduled for Oct. 31, with reward collection continuing until noon Pacific time on Nov. 2.

Earlier in the event, some players reported errors claiming event tickets and user-generated avatar items, even while Roblox's official status page listed its major services as operational. That pattern shows how a problem inside a specific event or game can frustrate players without the broader platform going down.

A string of recent complaints

Saturday's reports follow several user-reported disruptions in recent weeks.

Outage tracker StatusGator recorded a 49-minute episode on Oct. 29 in which users reported the service was down and players were being disconnected from servers. On Oct. 21, users reported servers not responding for more than five hours.

StatusGator noted that Roblox's official status page did not acknowledge either of those episodes. By contrast, an Oct. 5 incident in which some games were unavailable or not loading was acknowledged on the status page 17 minutes after it was detected.

Other tracking sites logged similar spikes over the summer and early fall, many lasting an hour or more, with no public update from Roblox.

Memories of the 2021 Halloween crash

For longtime players and parents, a Halloween outage carries extra weight.

In 2021, Roblox suffered one of the longest outages in its history over Halloween weekend. The platform went down on the evening of Oct. 28 and did not return until Oct. 31, leaving millions of children without one of their favorite pastimes.

Rumors at the time blamed a promotion in which Chipotle planned to give away $1 million worth of free burritos to Roblox players. Roblox denied that, saying the disruption was not caused by any "experiences or partnerships" on the platform, and later attributed it to an internal system issue.

The company said that problem left most of its services unable to communicate and deploy effectively. Data firm Sensor Tower found that average time spent in the Roblox app fell 93% week over week during the outage, while rival apps popular with young users, including Minecraft and Among Us, saw gains.

There was no indication Saturday that the current reports were related to that earlier incident.

What players are seeing

During past disruptions, Roblox users have commonly reported trouble logging in, joining games, loading avatars and inventories, and staying connected to game servers.

Common error codes include 264, 267 and 277. Error 277 generally means a player has lost connection to a game server.

In larger past outages, players have also reported messages saying an error occurred while launching an experience and asking them to try again later.

What players can do

Players experiencing problems can take several steps:

Check Roblox's official status page, which lists the operational status of its major systems and posts incident updates when the company acknowledges a problem.

Determine whether the issue affects one game or the whole platform. If other games load normally, the problem may lie with a specific experience or event rather than Roblox itself.

Restart the Roblox app and the device, and check the internet connection. Some problems that appear to be outages turn out to be local connection or device issues.

Wait before retrying purchases. Players who encounter errors while buying Robux or in-game items should avoid repeated attempts, which could lead to duplicate charges, and check their transaction history once service is stable.

For The Hollow event, players have until noon Pacific time on Nov. 2 to collect rewards, giving some cushion if problems persist on Halloween.

A platform under pressure

Roblox, based in San Mateo, California, offers user-generated games, virtual world creation, avatar customization and multiplayer experiences, with in-game purchases made through its virtual currency, Robux. It is one of the world's most popular online entertainment platforms among people under 18.

The reported problems come during a challenging stretch for the company's business. In its latest quarterly filing, Roblox said third-quarter bookings fell from a year earlier, driven primarily by a lower average number of daily paying users.

Earlier this year, Roblox forecast third-quarter bookings between $1.58 billion and $1.65 billion, which would mark a year-over-year decline of 14% to 18%. The company attributed earlier weakness to changes in how younger users in the U.S. and Canada play, after adjustments to its recommendation algorithm had a bigger short-term impact on their spending than expected.

Roblox has also invested heavily in infrastructure as its usage has grown. The company has said such investment is needed to handle peak traffic, which has topped 45 million concurrent users.

Seasonal events like The Hollow are designed to drive engagement and spending, making reliability on high-traffic days such as Halloween especially important.

What comes next

As of late Saturday morning, the cause and scope of the reported problems remained unclear. Players and parents will be watching Roblox's status page and official social media accounts for updates, particularly with the Halloween event's finale underway.

If problems persist, the company may face renewed questions about the reliability of a platform that millions of young users count on, especially during the holidays and special events it promotes most heavily.