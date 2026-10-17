McDonald's Boo Buckets Return Oct. 20 With Disney Villains Like Ursula and Maleficent for 40th Anniversary

CHICAGO — McDonald's is bringing back its popular Halloween Boo Buckets on Oct. 20, marking the collectible pails' 40th anniversary with a new twist: a collaboration with Disney featuring some of the studio's most famous villains.

The limited-edition Disney Villains Boo Buckets will be available at McDonald's restaurants nationwide while supplies last, the company revealed in a teaser on Instagram.

The designs feature Ursula from "The Little Mermaid," Cruella de Vil from "101 Dalmatians," Scar from "The Lion King," Maleficent from "Sleeping Beauty" and Jafar from "Aladdin."

A break from tradition

The anniversary edition departs from the classic designs fans have come to expect. In recent years, the buckets have typically featured a witch, a ghost and a pumpkin, echoing the originals.

This year, McDonald's opted for a partnership with Disney, choosing characters known for their sinister roles rather than the studio's princesses and heroes, a fitting choice for the Halloween season.

Some social media users expressed disappointment that the 40th-anniversary bucket would feature a brand collaboration instead of the traditional designs. However, it would not be the first time the buckets have featured licensed characters. In the 2000s, McDonald's offered Boo Buckets themed around Scooby-Doo, Mr. Potato Head and Charlie Brown, according to Allrecipes.

Fans react

The announcement drew hundreds of comments from excited fans on social media.

"I don't know who is more excited?! Me or my toddler!" one commenter wrote.

Another fan declared, "I know what we're having for dinner on 10/20!"

The missing lids

Many fans agreed on one disappointment: the buckets still will not come with lids.

McDonald's stopped including lids on its Boo Buckets in the 2000s, replacing them with plastic handles, some designed to resemble lids, and a sticker sheet. Fans have long asked for the lids to return, but the company has not brought them back.

How to get one

The Boo Buckets are sold as a Happy Meal. Customers can choose a hamburger, a four-piece Chicken McNuggets or a six-piece Chicken McNuggets, served with apple slices, fries and a drink.

Because the buckets are offered only while supplies last and have become popular collectibles, they are expected to sell out quickly at many locations.

A nostalgic tradition

McDonald's first introduced Boo Buckets in the 1980s, and they became a beloved part of Halloween for many children who used them to collect candy while trick-or-treating.

The buckets disappeared from McDonald's menus for several years before the company brought them back in 2022 after a hiatus of more than six years, sparking a wave of nostalgia among adults who remembered them from childhood. Since then, the returns have become an annual event eagerly anticipated by fans and collectors.

Halloween menus make a comeback

McDonald's revival of the Boo Buckets helped spark a broader return of Halloween-themed promotions across the fast-food industry.

This year, several chains have rolled out spooky-season offerings. Burger King launched a Vampire's Bite Strawberry and Sprite drink, while Dairy Queen introduced its first-ever Halloween menu, featuring an Enchanted Oreo Blizzard. Jack in the Box offered a Simpsons-themed Munchie Meal of Horror.

Restaurant chains have increasingly turned to nostalgia and limited-time promotions to draw customers, particularly younger adults and families, amid competition for consumer spending.

Collaborations drive sales

Partnerships with entertainment brands have become a key strategy for McDonald's, which has used collaborations to generate excitement and boost traffic. Limited-edition items tied to popular characters or franchises often sell out quickly and attract collectors.

The Disney Villains Boo Buckets combine two strong draws: nostalgia for the original buckets and the enduring popularity of Disney's animated films.

The Boo Buckets will arrive at McDonald's restaurants across the United States on Oct. 20, giving fans just over a week before Halloween to collect them.

With limited supplies and strong fan interest, customers hoping to collect all five villain designs may need to act quickly.