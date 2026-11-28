BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart's Black Friday sale is drawing heavy traffic, with low prices on Apple products, big-screen TVs, kitchen gadgets and holiday decorations as the nation's largest retailer pushes for a strong start to the holiday season.

Walmart's Black Friday deals run through Sunday, Nov. 29, and some deals were already showing low stock, according to Yahoo Shopping.

Here are 20 of the best Walmart Black Friday deals available Friday, based on pricing tracked by Yahoo Shopping, NBC Select, Popular Science and other shopping guides. Prices may change during the day.

Apple And Audio

1. Apple AirPods Pro 3: $149, $100 below the $249 list price. 2. Apple AirPods 4: $89, down from $129.99. 3. Apple Watch Series 12 (42mm): $299, down from $399. 4. Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones: $99, down from $299. 5. Beats Solo 4 Headphones: $99.95, down from $199.95.

TVs And Gaming

6. Hisense 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV: $228, down from $398. 7. PS5 disc console + Marvel's Wolverine bundle: $688, down from $719.98. 8. PlayStation Portal bundle: $294.

Kitchen

9. Ninja SLUSHi 96-ounce Frozen Drink Machine: $169, down from $319. 10. Gourmia 8-quart Digital Window Air Fryer: $39, down from $119. 11. Simzlife Countertop Ice Maker: $159.99, down from $329.99. 12. Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker: $48.82, down from $64.38. 13. Blackstone 28-inch Original Pre-Seasoned Outdoor Griddle: $150, down from $224.

Home And Cleaning

14. Shark Detect Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum: $144, down from $379.99. 15. Costway 6-foot Pre-Lit Flocked Cedar Christmas Tree: $55.99, down from $119. 16. Best Choice Products 6-foot Pre-Lit Aspen Christmas Tree: $119.99, down from $257.99.

Beauty, Style And Travel

17. ARIVEA Wireless Red Light Therapy Face Mask: $80.99, down from $199. 18. Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Sunscreen SPF 50+: $16.98, down from $20.14. 19. Crocs Adult Classic Cozzzy Slippers: $25, down from $39.99. 20. Protégé Vacationer 20-inch Expandable Hardside Carry-On: $24, down from $48.

Standout Deals

The AirPods Pro 3 at $149 match the lowest price seen at major retailers this season, with Amazon and Best Buy offering similar pricing. The Hisense 65-inch TV at $228 is one of the cheapest large-screen TVs available this weekend.

The Shark Detect Lift-Away ADV is $144, 62% off its $379.99 list price, one of the deepest vacuum discounts of the sale.

Category Sales

Walmart is also running broad discounts. NBC Select lists up to 30% off holiday décor, up to 25% off home, up to 30% off toys and games, and up to 30% off TVs. Other markdowns include up to 45% off vacuums and floor care, up to 30% off Ninja appliances and up to 30% off Lego sets.

Shopping Tips

Walmart's marketplace includes listings from third-party sellers, which can carry different prices, shipping times and return policies. Shoppers should check that an item is "sold and shipped by Walmart" when that matters to them.

Buyers should also watch for unusual pricing. Some outlets have flagged Walmart marketplace listings for new PlayStation 5 consoles priced well above Sony's suggested retail prices, so comparing against official prices is wise.

With Cyber Monday on Nov. 30, more deals are expected, though the most popular items, such as Apple products and low-cost TVs, often sell out before the weekend ends.