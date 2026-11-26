For one day only, shoppers can buy a Hershey's milk chocolate bar for a nickel. The Hershey Co. is bringing back the bar's original 1900 price on Wednesday to promote a new film about its founder.

The candy maker said it will sell its classic Milk Chocolate Bar for five cents on Nov. 25, the price it carried when it debuted in 1900. The offer runs through Walmart and Amazon and at two of the company's Chocolate World attractions. Quantities are limited, so the deal ends whenever supplies run out.

The promotion is timed to the nationwide theatrical release of the movie "Hershey."

Where and how to buy

The offer is available in three places, and each has its own rules and limits.

Walmart: Sales start at 9 a.m. Eastern time. Online, customers can buy up to five bars for pickup if they have a Walmart account. In stores, shoppers can buy a bar and then submit the receipt through the Ibotta app for cash back. Walmart's in-store limit was not specified.

Amazon: Customers can buy the bar for five cents from Amazon Grocery, with same-day delivery where available. The Amazon offer also starts at 9 a.m., with a limit of two per customer. Same-day delivery is available in many major metropolitan areas, including Philadelphia and Chicago.

Hershey's Chocolate World: The company's Chocolate World locations in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and in New York's Times Square are also taking part. Sales begin at 9 a.m. in Hershey and 10 a.m. in Times Square. There is a 10-bar limit per person, and no other discounts apply. Customers also pay tax on top of the five cents.

What is included

The deal covers one product. It applies to the standard Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar, not the company's larger sizes or other chocolate products.

The discount is steep. The bar cost five cents when it debuted in 1900. Today it is closer to $2. Walmart's website lists a standard 1.55-ounce bar at $1.82.

Hershey has also released a separate line of products in vintage-style packaging. The collection includes its milk chocolate bars and Hershey's Kisses.

A movie about the founder

The promotion ties into a film about Milton Hershey, who founded the company in Pennsylvania.

Directed by Mark Waters, "Hershey" stars Finn Wittrock as Milton Hershey and Alexandra Daddario as Catherine "Kitty" Hershey. It follows the couple as Hershey builds his chocolate business and establishes a home and school for children seeking greater opportunities. The film was shot at 17 locations across Pennsylvania, and the production built 74 sets.

That school still exists today as the Milton Hershey School, and it remains central to the company's history.

Hershey marketing officials framed the promotion as a way for customers to connect with that history. "The five-cent bar gives fans a chance to experience a sweet piece of Hershey's story for themselves," said Samantha Siegal, senior marketing director at The Hershey Co.

Limited supply

Shoppers hoping to get the deal should move quickly. Tampa Bay Times describes it as a limited quantity of classic bars offered through special deals from Walmart and Amazon. All three outlets have caps on how many bars each customer can buy.

The online offers rely on delivery and pickup availability in each area. Shoppers may find that the bars are not offered at their local store or in their delivery zone. Customers using the Walmart in-store option should keep their receipts so they can claim cash back through Ibotta.

A familiar marketing move

Throwback pricing has become a common way for brands to draw attention. Restaurant chains and food makers often roll back prices for a single day to mark anniversaries, product launches or entertainment tie-ins. Those deals tend to produce long lines, quick sellouts and heavy social media buzz.

Hershey's promotion also comes during a busy shopping week. Many Americans are buying groceries and baking supplies ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday, and retailers are gearing up for Black Friday.

The nickel price also highlights how much candy prices have risen. Chocolate makers have raised prices in recent years as cocoa costs climbed sharply. That makes a five-cent bar stand out even more for shoppers.

The deal is good only on Wednesday. After that, the bar returns to its regular price.