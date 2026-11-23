NEW YORK — Black Friday is still days away, but major retailers have already cut prices on Apple products, from AirPods and Apple Watches to the newest MacBooks.

Black Friday falls on Nov. 27 this year, and the discounts started early.

Apple's own offer: gift cards, not cash

Apple's own promotion works differently from the retailers'. As usual, Apple doesn't cut prices on its products for Black Friday. Instead, it gives an Apple gift card when you buy an eligible device.

The biggest gift cards go with the most expensive machines. Buyers get a $200 gift card with the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with the M5 chip, $250 with the 14-inch MacBook Pro and $300 with the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

AirPods

Retailers have cut prices on Apple's headphones and earbuds. AirPods Pro 3 are $179, down from $249, a $70 savings. The AirPods Max 2 are $419 at Amazon, down from $549.

Some prices have dropped further over the weekend. 9to5Mac reported AirPods Pro 3 dipping to $169 at one point.

MacBooks

Laptops have some of the biggest discounts. The 13-inch MacBook Air with the M5 chip is $1,049, down from $1,299, a $250 cut that Yahoo called the lowest price it has seen.

Apple's budget laptop is also on sale. The MacBook Neo, with an A19 Pro chip, is $649, down from $699.

The newest pro laptops are discounted too. The 14-inch M6 MacBook Pro is $1,849, down from $1,999.

iPads

Several tablets are on sale. The 11-inch iPad with the A16 chip is $399, down from $449. The iPad mini with the A16 chip is $399, $50 off.

Apple Watch and AirTags

Wearables and trackers are discounted as well. The Apple Watch Series 12 (GPS, 42mm) is $329, down from $399, and a four-pack of second-generation AirTags is $80, down from $99. The Apple Watch SE 3 is $199, $50 off.

Tips for shoppers

Deal watchers say prices can change quickly in the days before Black Friday, and popular models can sell out. Shoppers should compare prices across retailers, check return policies and confirm they are buying from authorized sellers.

Buyers should also weigh Apple's gift card offer against retailer discounts. A straight price cut saves money up front, while a gift card only pays off for shoppers who plan to spend more at Apple.

Prices listed were accurate as of publication and may change.