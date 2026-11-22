REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft says three things combined to cause last week's outage of Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services for millions of people worldwide: a hidden software defect, a surge in network traffic, and the failure of safeguards meant to contain problems.

The disruption began Thursday, Nov. 12. Most users couldn't access their Exchange Online mailboxes through Outlook or other mail clients, and email delivery was delayed for many. Exchange Online and the Microsoft 365 services that depend on it were down worldwide from 16:20 UTC on Nov. 12 to 16:10 UTC on Nov. 13, or 23 hours and 50 minutes. Services were fully restored by the morning of Nov. 14.

Microsoft quickly ruled out an attack. In a post on X, it said the outage was caused by "a technical issue not related to cyber or AI." "The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change," Microsoft wrote.

The company later gave a fuller account. Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's executive vice president of Copilot, Agents and Platform, summarized the root cause in a post on X. He pointed to three issues in Microsoft's networking gateway servers, which combined with cloud failures to cause the outage.

The first was a hidden defect. A bug in an earlier fix to the gateway servers stayed dormant under normal loads. It surfaced once newer servers with more processor cores increased the load. Microsoft's preliminary report traces the defect to a July 2026 update. At the peak, more than 80% of the servers were affected.

The second was a traffic overload. At 01:07 UTC on Nov. 12, about 15 hours before the outage, Teams switched from an alternate gateway back to the primary gateway, which also serves Exchange Online. That routine move added load to servers already running at reduced capacity because of an unrelated issue.

The third was a cascading failure. Barriers that normally keep a failure inside one group of servers did not hold, so the problem spread. As some servers failed, their traffic moved to the remaining ones, which then overloaded.

Rolling back the code alone wasn't enough to fix it. Engineers disconnected servers in batches, applied a hotfix and restarted them before bringing them back online. Rolling back the code didn't solve the problem because the underlying cause had been there for months.

The impact was global. About 430 million people use Microsoft 365, and problems were reported in more than 70 countries. It also hit companies that rely on Microsoft, including Anthropic and OpenAI.

Health systems were among the hardest hit. In Britain, hundreds of NHS hospitals, GP practices and community services were affected. Some operations were canceled, some staff used paper patient records, and urgent referrals, including cancer referrals, were disrupted. In Toronto, Unity Health Toronto declared a code grey, which signals an infrastructure failure.

Courts and governments also struggled. The Philippine Supreme Court was affected, Singapore's court systems had problems, and Japan's Government Solution Service, which government employees use for daily work, was disrupted. U.S. House staff said the outage ended a day of legislative work. Law enforcement agencies had trouble processing bail payments, and Richemont delayed its quarterly results. British minister Luke Pollard urged "greater resilience" against technology failures.

The economic cost could be steep. The Anderson Economic Group estimated losses of about $7 billion. Australian experts warned of costs in the billions, with small businesses hit hardest.

The outage was one of several big tech failures in November, alongside problems at AWS, Chase and United Airlines. Microsoft, Homeland Security, Chase and United each ruled out a cyber cause or said there was no sign of one, and AWS's updates do not mention a cyberattack. Microsoft's failure had its own cause, and the others had separate explanations.

Microsoft apologized to users as the outage ended after more than a day. The episode has renewed questions about how much businesses, hospitals and governments rely on a few cloud providers. It also showed how one flaw buried in routine infrastructure can halt work for millions of people at once.