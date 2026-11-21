As artificial intelligence spreads through workplaces, economists and researchers say the jobs most likely to shrink in 2027 are those built around routine, predictable computer tasks. Data entry, customer service and entry-level office work top most lists.

Forecasts vary widely, and many researchers stress that AI tends to replace tasks before it replaces whole jobs. But several patterns are emerging from studies, employer surveys and layoff data.

Clerical and data entry jobs

Data entry keyers and administrative clerks are among the most exposed occupations. Their work consists mostly of standardized digital tasks that AI can now handle quickly.

Research from Anthropic found that about 67% of data entry keyers' tasks are already covered by real-world AI usage. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 lists clerical and administrative roles among the fastest-declining categories.

Customer service

Customer service representatives are also near the top of most risk lists. AI chatbots and voice agents can now resolve many routine inquiries, and companies across banking, retail and telecommunications are expanding their use.

Anthropic's research ranked customer service representatives among the most exposed occupations, alongside computer programmers and financial analysts.

Programmers and junior tech roles

Computer programmers who write code to specifications had the highest observed AI exposure of any occupation in Anthropic's study, at about 75% of tasks. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that programmer jobs will shrink 7% over the decade ending in 2035, citing automation.

However, broader software development roles are expected to keep growing, and job postings in the field have been rising this year.

Finance, claims and back-office work

Analysts also point to roles such as bookkeeping support, insurance claims intake, scheduling coordinators and transcriptionists. These jobs involve repetitive processing of documents and data, tasks AI systems can increasingly perform.

Entry-level workers face pressure

One of the clearest trends is the squeeze on entry-level hiring. A new 2027 outlook from Indeed and Glassdoor found that senior-level job postings have risen 19% since January 2022, while entry- and mid-level postings have each fallen about 4%.

The report said employers may be hiring fewer junior workers because AI can handle many of their tasks. It warned that this could leave companies without future leaders and urged them to "keep the bottom rung of the career ladder open."

How big is the impact?

Estimates of AI's overall effect on jobs differ. U.S. employers cited AI in 121,401 announced job cuts through October 2026, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, more than double the total for all of 2025. But AI-linked cuts fell sharply in recent months, and economic conditions are now the leading reason for layoffs this year.

Goldman Sachs economists estimated earlier this year that AI was eliminating about 16,000 net U.S. jobs a month, according to a summary of their research.

The Indeed and Glassdoor report found little evidence of AI eliminating jobs on a large scale so far.

Globally, the World Economic Forum projects that technology and other labor-market changes could displace 92 million jobs by 2030 while creating 170 million new ones. It also found that 41% of employers expect to reduce their workforce in areas where AI can automate tasks.

Jobs less at risk

Jobs that involve physical work, hands-on care or complex human judgment are seen as far less exposed. These include electricians, plumbers, nurses, cooks and other skilled trades. Anthropic's research found that about 30% of workers, including cooks, lifeguards and bartenders, have essentially no AI coverage of their tasks.

What workers can do

Career experts recommend that workers in exposed roles build skills in using AI tools, focus on tasks that require judgment and communication, and consider retraining for growing fields. Many HR leaders expect AI to create new entry-level roles focused on supervising and managing AI systems.