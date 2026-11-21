Anthropic's debut on the public market this week has given investors something they have long lacked: a publicly traded price for a pure-play frontier AI developer. That price could ripple through the companies Anthropic competes with most directly.

The company priced its IPO at $83 a share. The stock opened at $111.50 on Thursday, but a sharp market selloff dragged it down to $88.30 by Friday's close, just above its offering price.

Here is a look at five of Anthropic's main competitors and how the listing could affect each one.

1. OpenAI

The maker of ChatGPT is Anthropic's most direct rival, and probably the company most affected by the IPO.

OpenAI is valued at about $1.25 trillion after raising $11 billion this month, and it has confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Chief Executive Sam Altman said in September that a 2026 listing would be "ill-advised." Speaking at the DealBook Summit this week, he said OpenAI will go public eventually but gave no date.

Anthropic's trading gives investors a benchmark for valuing OpenAI. A strong performance could support OpenAI's lofty private valuation. The stock's sharp two-day drop, however, suggests public investors may be less willing than private backers to pay top prices for AI developers that are still losing money. Analysts say that could affect OpenAI's timing whenever it decides to list.

2. Google (Alphabet)

Google competes with Anthropic through its Gemini models, but it is also one of Anthropic's largest shareholders, with a stake of about 13.7%.

That dual role means Alphabet has exposure to Anthropic's success either way. A higher Anthropic share price increases the value of Google's holding, even as the two companies compete for enterprise customers and developers.

Alphabet has recently overtaken Nvidia in market value, a sign that investors see its combination of cloud, search and AI as relatively well positioned.

3. xAI (SpaceX)

Elon Musk's xAI, which merged with SpaceX earlier this year, is another major competitor through its Grok chatbot. SpaceX went public in June, raising $75 billion, and its filing named OpenAI, Anthropic and Google as key AI rivals.

Anthropic's listing gives investors a new way to compare AI businesses, which could add pressure on SpaceX to show progress from its AI unit. SpaceX shares fell 5.88% on Friday amid the broad tech selloff.

4. Meta Platforms

Meta competes in AI through its Llama family of models and its heavy spending on AI research and infrastructure. Unlike Anthropic, Meta mostly uses AI to strengthen its advertising and social media businesses rather than selling models directly to businesses.

Anthropic's IPO could sharpen investor scrutiny of how much Meta is spending on AI and what return it is getting. Meta shares fell 3.25% on Friday.

5. Microsoft

Microsoft is OpenAI's largest partner and offers AI tools across its software products, putting it in direct competition with Anthropic for corporate customers. Its shares traded around $492.

How Anthropic performs as a public company could influence how investors value Microsoft's stake in and partnership with OpenAI. Strong results from Anthropic could highlight the value of frontier AI developers, while weakness could raise questions about the economics of the sector.

Partners, not just rivals

Anthropic's ties to some of these companies complicate the picture. Amazon, which holds a stake of about 14.7%, is a major backer rather than a direct competitor. Google is both an investor and a rival.

The bigger picture

The IPO arrives at a fragile moment for the sector. The Nasdaq fell 5.28% on Friday and has erased its gains for the year, while Nvidia dropped 14.01%. Concerns about AI spending, data-center policy and high valuations have weighed on the group.

Analysts say Anthropic's performance over the coming months could shape how public markets value AI developers more broadly, including companies such as OpenAI that may follow it onto the stock market.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclosure: This article was produced with the help of Claude, an AI model developed by Anthropic, a company mentioned in this article.