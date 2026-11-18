T-Mobile customers reported problems with the wireless carrier's service early Wednesday, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector. It is the latest in a string of technology disruptions to hit the United States in the past week.

Downdetector said user reports indicated problems with T-Mobile beginning at 3:01 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The site flagged the issue on social media shortly after 3 a.m. and asked users how they were affected.

T-Mobile had not publicly confirmed an outage at the time of writing. It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected, which services were disrupted or where the problems were concentrated.

Downdetector tracks outages by collecting reports submitted by users. It does not confirm the cause or scale of a problem.

Overnight timing

The timing meant the problems hit while most of the United States was asleep, which may have limited the number of people who noticed or reported them. Customers on the West Coast reported issues around midnight local time.

Outages that start overnight can grow as more people wake up and try to use their phones. They can also clear up before most customers notice.

It was the second straight early-morning spike in reports. On Tuesday, Nov. 17, reports on Downdetector started climbing at about 2:44 a.m. Eastern time, according to the DesignTAXI community forum, which monitors outage data.

It was not clear whether the two spikes were related or whether they reflected scheduled maintenance, local network problems or a wider issue.

Effect on other carriers

Problems at T-Mobile can also affect customers of smaller carriers that run on its network, known as mobile virtual network operators. These include Mint Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

In past T-Mobile outages, customers of those services also reported problems on outage-tracking sites.

A turbulent week for technology

The T-Mobile reports come during an unusually rough stretch for U.S. technology systems.

Last Friday, flights nationwide were grounded for hours after a massive systems failure, leading to thousands of delays and cancellations. CNN reported that the Federal Aviation Administration traced the problem to a single router in Arkansas.

At the time, T-Mobile said its network was not involved.

"T-Mobile's network is fully operational, and we have confirmed that the FAA ground stop is not related to our network," the company said in a post on its official X account.

Last week, a major global outage also knocked out Microsoft's Outlook email and Teams for more than a day. On Monday, customers of several large banks, including JPMorgan Chase, reported trouble with online banking. On Tuesday, customers of brokerage Charles Schwab reported problems reaching its website.

CNN also reported Tuesday that the National Security Agency's classified internal network had gone down, citing people familiar with the matter.

Officials point to aging systems

U.S. officials have said the recent wave of outages was not caused by cyberattacks.

"Some of the technology that they're pushing out there, they're pushing new technology on top of really old computer systems, and it just seems to overwhelm the system," Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told CNBC on Tuesday. "But it has nothing to do with cyber attacks, and I believe we're going to see more of this as new technology rolls out."

There was no indication that Wednesday's T-Mobile reports were linked to any of those incidents.

Past T-Mobile outages

T-Mobile, one of the three largest U.S. wireless carriers, has faced several major outages in recent years.

Earlier this year, thousands of customers across the country reported disruptions to calls, texts and data one Monday evening. More than 62,000 people had reported problems on Downdetector by 5 p.m. ET. T-Mobile later said it had "fully restored service for all customers" and apologized.

In June 2020, a nationwide T-Mobile outage disrupted calls and texts for many hours, prompting an investigation by the Federal Communications Commission.

What customers can try

Customers having trouble with T-Mobile service can first check the company's official support channels and social media accounts for any confirmed outage.

If no wider problem has been reported, customers can try restarting their phone, switching airplane mode on and off, or checking for software and carrier settings updates.

Turning on Wi-Fi calling, if available, can let customers make calls and send texts over a Wi-Fi connection while cellular service is disrupted.

Customers who cannot connect at all and need to reach emergency services should know that 911 calls can often still go through on other carriers' networks.

If the problem is part of a wider outage, these steps are unlikely to help, and customers may need to wait for T-Mobile to restore service.

What's next

It was not immediately clear how long the problems would last or whether they would grow as more customers woke up Wednesday morning.

Customers can follow T-Mobile's official status updates and social media accounts for information on any confirmed service problems.