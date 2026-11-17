Users reported fresh problems with Microsoft Outlook early Tuesday, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector. The reports come less than a week after a major global outage knocked out the email service and other Microsoft tools for more than a day.

Reports on Downdetector's U.K. site began climbing at about 7:57 a.m. GMT, or 2:57 a.m. Eastern time, according to monitoring data shared on the DesignTAXI community forum. Users also flagged problems on social media.

Microsoft had not confirmed a new incident at the time of writing. It was unclear how widespread the latest problems were or whether they were linked to last week's failure.

Downdetector tracks outages by collecting reports submitted by users. It does not confirm the cause or scale of a problem.

Morning in Europe

The timing of the reports meant the problems hit first as the workday began in Britain and Europe, while most of the United States was still asleep.

Users have reported trouble signing in, loading their inboxes and sending or receiving email. Some reported problems with Outlook on the web, while others said the desktop and mobile apps were affected.

The reports also come after users flagged scattered problems with Microsoft services on Monday, though Microsoft did not acknowledge a widespread outage then either.

Last week's global outage

The new reports have drawn attention because of last week's major disruption.

Problems began at around 1 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, Nov. 12, when Microsoft's email system stopped working properly for users around the world. The outage also hit Teams, SharePoint and the AI assistant Copilot.

The disruption spread from North America to dozens of countries within about an hour, affecting governments, businesses, schools and health care providers. Email inboxes did not fully recover until Friday, with some users receiving a flood of delayed messages.

Microsoft later said the outage was caused by a technical issue that arose during a network-capacity upgrade, and was not the result of a cyberattack.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously," the company said.

Microsoft also ruled out any role for artificial intelligence. "This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents," the company said.

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's executive vice president of Copilot, Agents, and Platform, said the company was examining the failure. "Our teams are reviewing what happened and how we can prevent similar issues going forward," he said.

A rough stretch for online services

The Outlook reports come during a turbulent period for major online services.

Some U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase, reported technical problems and delays with online banking on Monday. JPMorgan said it had resolved a technical issue. Officials have said the bank problems were not related to last week's Microsoft outage.

Last week, U.S. air traffic was also disrupted by a separate nationwide problem that led to a ground stop and thousands of canceled flights.

What users can try

People having trouble with Outlook can first check Microsoft's official service status page and its Microsoft 365 Status account on social media for confirmed incidents.

If no wider problem is listed, users can try closing and reopening Outlook, signing out and back in, or switching to Outlook on the web. Clearing the browser cache, updating the app or restarting the device can also help.

Business users should check the Microsoft 365 admin center, where organization-specific problems may appear before or instead of on the public status page.

If the problem is part of a broader outage, these steps are unlikely to help, and users may need to wait for Microsoft to restore service.

Reliability concerns

The fresh reports are likely to add to concerns about the reliability of Microsoft's cloud services, which much of the global workforce depends on for email, meetings and file sharing.

Microsoft offers service credits to affected business customers after major outages, and the company is under pressure to show it can prevent a repeat of last week's disruption.

What's next

It was not immediately clear whether Tuesday's reports reflected a new widespread outage, lingering effects of last week's problems or scattered local issues.

Users can follow Microsoft's official status pages and social media accounts for updates on any confirmed problems.