Microsoft Outlook Down Again? Email Problems Spill Into Monday as Users Report Messages Not Sending

Microsoft Outlook users reported new problems early Monday, with some saying their emails weren't being delivered. The reports came as businesses prepared to start their first full workweek since a global Microsoft outage disrupted email for more than a day.

Outage tracker Downdetector flagged a rise in user reports about Outlook early Monday and asked users on X how the problems were affecting them. Replies described trouble sending and receiving messages.

One user said outgoing Outlook email was not getting through. The user said several test messages sent to another address had not arrived.

Microsoft had not publicly acknowledged a new incident as of early Monday.

Far Below Last Week's Peak

The latest reports are a small fraction of last week's disruption.

One third-party outage tracker logged about 1,400 Outlook problem reports early Monday. It recorded more than 1 million on Thursday, Nov. 12, when the outage began, and about 12,000 on Sunday.

Even so, the tracker showed reports running well above normal for that hour, a sign that some users were still having trouble.

Downdetector and similar sites rely on reports submitted by users. They do not confirm the cause or scale of a problem.

Lingering Delays or a New Problem?

It's not yet clear whether Monday's reports point to a new technical failure or leftover effects of last week's outage.

During the recovery, Microsoft warned that restoring access would not immediately clear every problem. "Some users may still experience intermittent access issues or delayed email delivery as recovery continues," the company said as service began to return.

Large backlogs of email built up while the service was down, and some messages took days to arrive. Delayed mail and messages that appear to vanish can make Outlook seem broken even when it is technically online.

Monday is also the first major test of the system since the recovery. Millions of workers will log in and send email at roughly the same time as the business week begins.

What Microsoft Has Said

Microsoft declared last week's outage resolved early Saturday. It said it had "completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions."

In a preliminary explanation, the company said the outage was caused by "a failure in the systems responsible for establishing connections to the Exchange Online service." It earlier said a problem during a network capacity upgrade had surfaced after a later network change, and that no cyberattack was involved.

Microsoft has promised a preliminary post-incident report within two business days, which suggests it could be published early this week.

What Users Can Do

Users having trouble sending or receiving Outlook email on Monday can try several steps:

Check the Microsoft 365 service status page or the Microsoft 365 Status account on X for updates. Look in the Outbox and Sent folders to see whether messages are stuck before sending. Try Outlook on the web if the desktop or mobile app is having trouble, or the reverse. Sign out and back in, or restart the app. Confirm with recipients before resending important messages, to avoid duplicates if delayed mail arrives later.

Business users should check with their IT departments, which can see detailed incident information in the Microsoft 365 admin center.

Watching for Stability

The global outage hit more than 70 countries and disrupted governments, hospitals, airlines and businesses. It was one of Microsoft's longest and most disruptive service failures in years.

As the workweek begins, IT teams will be watching closely to see whether Outlook holds up under normal Monday traffic, or whether last week's problems still have aftershocks.