Is AO3 Down? Archive of Our Own Returns After Weeks-Long Security Shutdown, but User Outage Reports Spike

Archive of Our Own, the popular fan fiction platform, came back online early Sunday after a security incident kept it offline for more than two weeks. Its return was quickly followed by a jump in user problem reports.

Outage tracker Downdetector said users began reporting problems with AO3 at about 3:20 a.m. EST Sunday. That is almost exactly when the site's operator announced it was back.

"AO3 is now up!" the Organization for Transformative Works, the nonprofit that runs the platform, said on its status page in an update posted at 08:28 UTC, or 3:28 a.m. EST.

It's not clear what caused the new reports. AO3 has returned in a limited form, with several features still switched off, and it's likely to see heavy traffic as readers and writers come back after a long absence. The OTW had not publicly linked the reports to any new technical problem.

A Partial Return

The organization has said AO3 would come back gradually. During the shutdown it raised the possibility of a partial return "in a degraded state," and that appears to be what happened Sunday.

Most major functions are working again, according to the status update. Several features remain disabled for now:

user icons

imports of works from external sites

downloads in formats other than HTML

The OTW said more updates would follow as volunteers work to restore full functionality. It has also warned that the site might need to go offline again without notice during the recovery.

No Content Lost, Organization Says

The OTW sought to reassure users that their work survived the shutdown.

"No AO3 data has been deleted," the status update said. The organization said contributors' "works, bookmarks, kudos, etc., are still safe."

It also said that automatic deletion of old drafts had been paused, so no drafts were lost while the site was down. Normal draft deletion will resume on Nov. 29, when all drafts older than 30 days will be removed. Writers with unpublished drafts may want to save or post them before then.

The organization said it could not rule out that its user database had been compromised in the security incident. It has advised users to consider changing their passwords. It said donor information is kept in an entirely separate system that is never linked to AO3, so that data was not exposed.

From 12 Hours to Weeks

The shutdown began on Oct. 29, when AO3 went offline for what was first described as maintenance. The OTW initially expected the work to take at least 12 hours.

Later that day, after finding evidence of a security incident, it extended the estimate sharply. "We estimate that service restoration for AO3 will take around 2 weeks, but it could be up to 4 weeks," the organization said.

The OTW posted only occasional updates while the investigation went on. On Nov. 6 it said: "We believe that our original return time estimate remains accurate." It also confirmed that some notification emails queued before the shutdown, including kudos and subscription alerts, had been released, and that these messages were genuine.

The site's return came just after its 17th anniversary: AO3 opened in public beta on Nov. 14, 2009.

Fans Left in the Dark

The long outage hit a large and devoted community. AO3 hosts more than 18 million works across tens of thousands of fandoms. In a summary of its 2025 results, the OTW said nearly 2.6 million works were created on the site that year, with close to 40 billion page views.

For weeks, visitors saw only an error message, and frustration spread across social media. Fans joked that the site was "in a coma" and shared badges celebrating that they had survived "No Fic November."

The outage also drew in opportunists. Websites appeared claiming to offer access to AO3's library, and the OTW warned that any site claiming to provide access was lying. One site that claimed to hold more than 15 million AO3 works and offered them as downloads and AI-generated audiobooks went offline after authors filed more than 2,000 takedown requests in about a day.

An Apology to Users

In Sunday's update, the organization acknowledged the strain on its community.

"We understand that the wait and uncertainty surrounding AO3's return have been difficult, and we apologize for the inconvenience," the status update said.

The OTW said it appreciated users' support during the downtime and asked for their "continued patience" while its volunteers work to fully restore the site.

What Users Should Do

Users having trouble reaching AO3 can:

Check the OTW's official status page and its @AO3_Status account on X for the latest information.

Give the site time to stabilize, since some problems may come from heavy traffic or features that are still disabled.

Consider changing their AO3 password, as the organization has advised.

Avoid third-party sites claiming to mirror or provide access to AO3 content.

The OTW is a volunteer-run nonprofit funded mainly by donations. It has not said when full functionality will return.