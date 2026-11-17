CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple on Monday announced new security controls for the Mac aimed at protecting users from the risks posed by artificial intelligence agents, which increasingly ask for sweeping access to computers to carry out tasks on their own.

The changes, coming in macOS 27.3 and now available in the second developer beta, give users more detailed control over what apps can see and do. They also add clearer warnings about the dangers of granting broad permissions.

"Before granting an app such extraordinary access, users should understand that it puts all of the data on their Mac at risk," Apple warned in a blog post aimed at app developers, according to TechCrunch.

Why Apple is acting

AI agents differ from chatbots because they can take actions on a user's behalf, such as reading email, managing files and controlling other apps. To do that, many request "full disk access," a permission that lets software view, modify or delete files across the system.

Apple said in October that it would revise Mac security settings after some developers began using Full Disk Access in ways that could expose everything on a user's system.

Concerns grew after reports that third-party AI tools, including Meta's Muse desktop app, could access private messages and system data once granted broad permissions.

Splitting a powerful permission

In macOS 27.2, a single setting called Device Control and Data Access lets apps read and send email, edit contacts and photos, monitor the keyboard, track websites, record the screen and control other apps.

In macOS 27.3, Apple is splitting that into two settings: Accessibility, for assistive technologies, and System & App Protection Override, for apps that need to bypass certain protections to control other apps or run automated tasks.

Under the new override setting, users can choose which apps an automation tool can reach. For example, a user could let an AI agent work with Mail but not Messages.

Ask every time

macOS 27.3 also lets users require an app to ask for permission each time it needs access, rather than granting it indefinitely.

A new indicator in the menu bar shows when one app is controlling another through the override permission, so users can see when background automation is running.

Full Disk Access gets clearer warnings

Apple is not removing Full Disk Access. Instead, the approval screen now explains in more detail which protections are bypassed and what personal information could be exposed.

The updated flow also encourages users to grant access only to specific folders rather than the entire Mac.

Screenshots of the new approval screens shared in reports show examples involving AI apps, including OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude. The screens describe the potential scope of access and do not indicate that either app has misused data.

Existing permissions remain

Apps that already have Full Disk Access will keep it, meaning users who previously granted broad permissions to AI assistants or other tools will need to review those settings themselves.

Apple said the underlying programming interfaces are not changing, but developers must update their apps to work when users grant only limited access. Backup software and assistive technologies can request special entitlements so new installations keep their previous experience.

Not a ban on AI tools

The changes are not a blanket block on AI software and apply to any app requesting these permissions. Security researchers note that the controls do not eliminate other risks, such as prompt injection attacks, which trick AI agents into taking harmful actions.

Release timing

macOS 27.3 is in beta testing, with a public release expected in December. Details could change before then.

The move reflects growing concern across the tech industry about how to balance the convenience of AI agents with the privacy and security of users' personal data.