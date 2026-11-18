Customers of Charles Schwab reported problems getting into the brokerage's website on Tuesday morning, according to the outage-tracking site Downdetector. The disruption hit shortly after U.S. stock markets opened.

Downdetector said user reports of problems with Charles Schwab began at about 9:55 a.m. EST. Reports climbed quickly, and Business Insider reported more than 1,000 complaints by around 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Some users who tried to reach Schwab's website saw an error page saying the server "encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request," Business Insider reported.

Schwab did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. At the time of writing, the company had not publicly confirmed an outage or explained what caused the problems.

Downdetector tracks outages by collecting reports submitted by users. It does not confirm the cause or scale of a problem.

Login problems top complaints

Most complaints involved signing in. Data from the tracking site IsItDownRightNow showed that about half of recent reports were about logging in. Smaller shares involved the website and the mobile app, and some users reported trouble with transfers, portfolio management and trading.

On Reddit and social media, some users described intermittent access, with the site loading on some attempts but not others. Several users said the mobile app appeared to keep working even when the website would not load.

Others said they could not reach the site even after refreshing the page several times.

There was no sign that client funds or account holdings had been affected. No reports suggested customer assets were at risk.

Bad timing for investors

The problems came during the first hour of trading. That is often one of the busiest times of the day, as investors react to overnight news and set up trades.

Stocks were lower Tuesday morning, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both down. Technology shares were among the weakest. Customers who could not log in may have been unable to check their accounts or place trades through the website.

Schwab is one of the largest brokerage firms in the United States. It serves millions of individual investors and independent financial advisers and oversees roughly $13 trillion in client assets, according to industry reports. Even a brief disruption can affect a large number of people.

Questions over cause

The cause of Tuesday's problems was not immediately clear.

One financial news site, InvestingLive, noted that Schwab's error page appeared to point to Akamai, the internet infrastructure company that many banks and brokerages use to deliver their websites. It suggested the problem might lie with Akamai rather than with Schwab itself.

That claim has not been confirmed. Neither Schwab nor Akamai had linked the disruption to a third-party provider at the time of writing.

Akamai has been tied to large outages before. In July 2021, a problem with Akamai's systems briefly knocked out the websites of a number of major companies, including banks, airlines and brokerages.

A rough week for online services

The Schwab reports are the latest in a string of technology problems to hit major services in recent days.

On Monday, customers of JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America reported trouble accessing online banking. JPMorgan later blamed its problem on "a software bug involving its on-premises hardware systems" and said there was no evidence of a cyberattack.

Last week, a major global outage knocked out Microsoft's Outlook email service and other Microsoft tools for more than a day. Microsoft said that outage was caused by a technical issue during a network upgrade and was not the result of a cyberattack.

There was no confirmed link between those incidents and Tuesday's problems at Schwab. Even so, the run of outages has unsettled some investors and raised questions about how dependent financial firms and businesses have become on a small number of technology providers.

Not the first time

Schwab users have reported problems several times in recent weeks, according to outage-tracking sites, though most of those disruptions appeared smaller than Tuesday's.

Brokerage outages have drawn scrutiny in the past, especially when they hit during volatile trading. Investors have complained that being locked out of their accounts during big market moves can cost them money.

What customers can do

Customers having trouble with Schwab's website can try the Schwab mobile app, which some users said was still working. Others may be able to get in by clearing their browser cache, switching to a different browser or restarting their device.

Customers who need to make urgent trades or check their accounts can call Schwab's customer service line, though wait times may be longer during a widespread disruption.

If the problem is on Schwab's end, these steps may not help, and customers may need to wait for the company to restore service.

What's next

It was not immediately clear how long the problems would last or how many customers were affected. Some outage-tracking sites showed reports beginning to ease later in the morning, while others still showed elevated complaints.

Customers can follow Schwab's official social media accounts and website for updates on any confirmed outage.