Roblox players reported problems with the popular online gaming platform on Monday, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector. Users described trouble logging in, joining games and staying connected to servers.

The cause and scale of the problems were not immediately clear. Roblox had not publicly acknowledged a widespread outage at the time of writing.

Downdetector tracks outages by collecting reports submitted by users. It does not confirm the cause or scale of a problem, and a rise in reports can sometimes reflect local connection issues rather than a platform-wide failure.

Mixed signals from trackers

Outage monitoring sites gave conflicting readings on Monday. One tracking service, isitdownrightnow, flagged an ongoing outage, citing hundreds of problem reports within an hour, well above normal levels.

Other monitoring services showed Roblox operating normally, with user reports at typical levels.

The monitoring site Instatus said reports about Roblox had spiked on Sunday before settling after about two hours.

What players are seeing

Problems commonly reported by Roblox players during disruptions include being unable to log in, games failing to load, getting stuck on loading screens and being disconnected shortly after joining an experience.

One of the most common messages players encounter during outages is Error Code 9007. It generally appears when the Roblox client cannot establish a stable connection to game servers, meaning the platform is unavailable or struggling to communicate with the user's device.

Other error codes, such as 277, indicate that a player has lost connection to a game server. Error 529 points to a problem with Roblox's web services.

About Roblox

Roblox is an online gaming platform where users can play and create games, build virtual worlds and customize avatars. Its experiences are built by a large community of independent developers, many of whom earn money from their creations.

The platform also runs on Robux, a virtual currency players use to buy in-game items, avatar accessories and access to certain experiences.

Roblox has tens of millions of daily users worldwide, many of them children and teenagers. It is available on computers, mobile devices and game consoles, including Xbox and PlayStation.

Because so many players are online at once, even short disruptions can affect large numbers of people. Problems are especially noticeable during peak hours, such as evenings and weekends, when many young players are online.

Past outages

Roblox has dealt with several outages over the years.

The most severe came in October 2021, when the platform went down for about three days. The company later blamed the outage on problems in its backend systems.

Since then, most disruptions have been much shorter, often lasting minutes to a few hours. Some have affected only certain features, such as joining games or logging in, while others have hit the website but not the mobile app, or the reverse.

What players can try

Players having trouble can first check Roblox's official status page, which shows whether the company has identified a problem with its systems.

If the status page shows no issues, the problem may be local. Common steps include restarting the Roblox app or device, checking the internet connection, signing out and back in, and clearing the app's cache or the browser's cookies.

Players using a VPN may want to turn it off, since it can sometimes interfere with connections to Roblox servers. Reinstalling the app can also help with persistent errors.

If the problem is caused by a wider outage, these steps are unlikely to help, and players may need to wait for Roblox to restore service.

Beware of scams

Outages can also bring scam attempts. Players should be wary of messages or websites claiming to fix Roblox problems or offering free Robux, which are common tricks used to steal account details.

Roblox advises users never to share their passwords and to enable two-step verification to protect their accounts. Parents may want to remind younger players of these precautions, especially during disruptions when they may be searching online for fixes.

Developers affected too

Disruptions can also affect the developers who build games on Roblox. When players cannot join experiences, creators can lose engagement and revenue from in-game purchases.

Developers often report problems on Roblox's developer forum, which can provide early signs of wider issues.

Monday's reports

It was not immediately clear whether Monday's reports reflected a broad outage, a problem with specific features or scattered local issues.

Players can follow Roblox's official status page and its social media accounts for updates on any confirmed problems.