NEW YORK — The New York Times' Wordle offered a word from the language of diplomacy on Tuesday. Puzzle No. 1970 calls for a term heard during talks between warring sides.

NYT Wordle number 1970 is the puzzle for Nov. 10, 2026. Players get six attempts to find a hidden five-letter word, and the puzzle resets at midnight local time.

If you want to solve it yourself, stop here. The hints come first and the full answer is further down.

Hints for Wordle No. 1970

These clues go from gentlest to most revealing.

The first hint is the type of word. It is a noun used in war and conflict. GameDaily notes that it can also be used as a verb.

The second hint covers the letters. The word has two vowels, and no letter appears twice.

The third hint is about setting. You may hear it during talks between opposing sides in a conflict.

The fourth hint is a synonym. A synonym for the word is ceasefire.

The fifth hint gives the opening. The word starts with the letter T.

The final hint is a definition. It means an agreement between opposing sides to stop fighting for a limited time.

Strategy tips

Popular opening words worked well on Tuesday. After an opening guess of SLATE, 19 words still fit, and after CRANE, only 3 words still fit.

CRANE is especially strong because it shares three letters with the answer, the R, C and E, with the E in the correct final position. Players who see that pattern should test words that place R second and E last.

The single U is the key letter to find. Because U is less common than A or O, players who confirm it early can narrow the field quickly. Words ending in "-UCE" or "-UCK" share similar shapes, so testing a T or a C in the right position can save a guess.

Today's Wordle answer

Spoiler warning: the solution follows.

The answer for Wordle 1970 is TRUCE.

A truce is a temporary agreement to stop fighting, or the period without fighting under that agreement. An example: "The two sides agreed to a truce."

The word is often used beyond warfare. People speak of an uneasy truce between rivals, a family truce over the holidays or a truce in a long-running business dispute.

The opening letter is one of the most common in the game's history. According to Nerds Chalk, 130 of the 1,970 earlier Wordle answers start with the letter T.

Recent Wordle answers

Recent solutions were LOAMY on Nov. 9, FIRST on Nov. 8, PRATE on Nov. 7 and DRECK on Nov. 6.

How Wordle works

Players get six tries to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, yellow tiles mean the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot, and gray or empty tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all. Green tiles mark letters in the correct position.

A new puzzle comes out at midnight in each player's time zone. Wordle No. 1971 arrives Wednesday.