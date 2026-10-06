NEW YORK — The New York Times released Wordle puzzle No. 1935 at midnight Tuesday, and today's word, an adverb with only one standard vowel, may slow down players who rely on vowel-heavy starting guesses.

For those who want to solve it on their own, a series of hints is provided below, moving from general to specific. The full answer appears near the end of this article.

How Wordle works

Wordle challenges players to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the tiles change color to show how close the guess was.

A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in a different position. A gray tile means the letter does not appear in the word at all.

A new puzzle is released every day at midnight local time, and everyone playing gets the same word.

Today's Wordle hints

Players who want only a gentle nudge can start with the first hint and work their way down the list.

Hint 1: Today's word is an adverb.

Hint 2: Think about the way you might light a room to create a cozy, relaxed atmosphere.

Hint 3: The word has one standard vowel, plus Y, which is sometimes considered a vowel.

Hint 4: There are no repeated letters in today's answer.

Hint 5: The word starts with a consonant.

Hint 6: The word can describe something that is barely lit, or something only vaguely seen, remembered or understood.

More specific clues

Players still searching for the answer can use these more direct clues.

The word begins with the letter D.

The word ends with the letter Y.

The only standard vowel is I, which appears in the second position.

The word also contains the letter M.

The word is formed by adding a common adverb ending to a three-letter adjective that means "not bright."

Why today's puzzle can be tricky

Many popular Wordle starting words, such as ADIEU, AUDIO, STARE, RAISE and ARISE, are built around common vowels. Those openers are designed to quickly identify which vowels appear in the answer.

Today's word contains only one of the five standard vowels, which means players using vowel-heavy starting words may find that most of their tiles turn gray on the first guess. That can make the early stages of the puzzle feel slow.

Players who include the letter Y in an early guess may have an advantage, since the letter appears at the end of the word. Words ending in "-LY" are common adverbs in English, so players who spot that pattern could solve the puzzle quickly.

There is also a potential trap. Once a player identifies the D, I, L and Y, there may be a temptation to guess words with a double letter. Today's answer has no repeated letters.

Today's Wordle answer

Spoiler warning: The answer to today's puzzle is below.

The answer to Wordle No. 1935 on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, is DIMLY.

What does DIMLY mean?

Dimly is an adverb meaning in a way that is not bright or only faintly lit. A restaurant might be described as dimly lit to create a romantic mood, for example.

The word can also describe something perceived or understood only vaguely. A person might dimly remember an event from childhood, meaning the memory is faint or unclear.

The word comes from the adjective "dim," which has roots in Old English, combined with the common suffix "-ly," which turns adjectives into adverbs.

Recent Wordle answers

Looking at recent answers can help players avoid guessing words that have already appeared, since Wordle rarely repeats solutions.

Here are the answers from the previous 10 puzzles:

Oct. 5: MOCHA

Oct. 4: SHACK

Oct. 3: PEEVE

Oct. 2: USURY

Oct. 1: RITZY

Sept. 30: RIVER

Sept. 29: SCUBA

Sept. 28: TRUNK

Sept. 27: SLOOP

Sept. 26: ELEGY

The past week has featured a mix of challenges. USURY tested players with a U that appeared twice, while PEEVE included three E's. RITZY and USURY both ended in Y, like today's answer.

The first Wordle solution after The New York Times acquired the game was CIGAR, which was also the first-ever answer in the original version of the game.

Tips for tomorrow's puzzle

Players hoping to keep their streaks going can use a few strategies.

Choose a strong starting word that includes common letters such as E, A, R, S and T. Many players also include a mix of vowels and consonants to cover more possibilities.

Pay attention to common word endings. Endings such as "-LY," "-ER," "-ED" and "-ES" appear frequently in five-letter English words.

Do not assume every letter appears only once. Double letters, as seen in recent answers like PEEVE and USURY, can catch players off guard.

Use the process of elimination. Each gray tile narrows the list of possible words. Choosing guesses that test new letters can be more useful than trying to land the answer early.

Avoid recently used answers. Since Wordle seldom repeats solutions, checking recent answers can rule out some options.

Players who enable Hard Mode must use any revealed hints in their next guesses. That makes the game more challenging but can also encourage more careful thinking.

Wordle's popularity

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle, who released the game publicly in October 2021. Wardle originally made the puzzle for his partner, who enjoyed word games.

The game quickly spread on social media, where players shared their results using grids of colored squares that did not reveal the answer.

The New York Times bought Wordle in early 2022. It has since become one of the most popular parts of the newspaper's games lineup, alongside Connections, Strands, Spelling Bee and the daily crossword.

Millions of people play the game each day, and many players maintain winning streaks lasting hundreds of days.

When is the next Wordle?

Wordle puzzle No. 1936 will be released at midnight local time Wednesday, Oct. 7.

For now, players who solved today's puzzle can enjoy their success, while those who struggled can take comfort in knowing the word was tricky.