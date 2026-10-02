Wordle Answer Today Oct. 2, 2026: Hints, Clues and Solution for Tricky Puzzle 1931 With a Double Vowel Twist

NEW YORK — Friday's Wordle has a word that sounds old-fashioned and has a pattern that can trip up even experienced players. Puzzle No. 1931 rewards players who think about money, lending and words that are not used much in everyday speech.

Below are progressive hints to help you solve the puzzle without spoiling it, followed by the answer for those who need it.

How Wordle works

Wordle, owned by The New York Times, gives players six attempts to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change color:

Green means the letter is correct and in the right spot.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot.

Gray means the letter is not in the word.

A new puzzle is released every day at midnight local time, and every player gets the same word.

General hints for Wordle #1931

If you want to keep working on your own, start with these clues:

Hint 1: Today's word is related to borrowing money.

Hint 2: It is a noun.

Hint 3: It describes something widely considered unethical and, in many places, illegal.

Hint 4: The word has a long history and appears in religious texts and old laws.

Letter hints

If you need more help, these clues narrow things down:

The word starts with a vowel.

It contains one repeated letter, and that letter is a vowel.

The repeated vowel appears in the first and third positions.

The word ends with Y.

It has only two distinct consonants.

Why today's puzzle is tricky

Several features make Friday's word harder than average.

First, it starts with U, a letter many players do not test early. Common opening words such as STARE, CRANE or ADIEU may not reveal much.

Second, the repeated vowel can catch players off guard. Many solvers assume each letter appears only once, especially after confirming a letter's position.

Third, the word is not part of most people's everyday vocabulary, even though many players will recognize it once they see it.

Players who test S, R and U early should be able to narrow down the answer quickly.

Strategy tips

If you are stuck after two or three guesses, try these approaches:

Use a guess that tests less common vowels, especially U.

Don't rule out double letters. If you've found a vowel but options seem limited, try placing it twice.

Think about word endings. Words ending in -Y are common in Wordle.

Consider word meaning. Once you have a few letters, think about financial or legal terms.

One more hint before the answer

The word refers to charging unreasonably high interest on a loan.

Today's Wordle answer

Spoiler warning: The answer to Wordle #1931 for Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, is below.

The answer is USURY.

What does USURY mean?

Usury is the practice of lending money at unreasonably or illegally high interest rates. The term often carries a negative meaning and is used to describe exploitative lending.

The word comes from the Latin "usura," meaning the use of money or interest. For centuries, many religious and legal traditions restricted or banned charging interest on loans. Today, many U.S. states have usury laws that cap the interest rates lenders can charge on certain loans.

Related words include "usurer," a person who lends money at excessive rates, and "usurious," which describes such lending practices.

Recent Wordle answers

If you're keeping track, here are the most recent answers:

Oct. 1, 2026 (#1930): RITZY

Sept. 30, 2026 (#1929): RIVER

Sept. 29, 2026 (#1928): SCUBA

This week's answers have included several challenging words, including RITZY with its rare Z, and now USURY with its repeated vowel.

Did you solve it?

Today's puzzle was likely a streak-tester for many players. Some solvers reported finishing in five guesses after working out the repeated U.

The New York Times' WordleBot, which analyzes players' guesses, can help you see how your strategy compared with the most efficient path to the answer.

Tips for future puzzles

To improve your Wordle game:

Choose a strong starting word with common letters, such as STARE, SLATE or RAISE.

Use your second guess to test new letters rather than repeating known ones.

Remember that repeated letters are allowed and appear regularly.

Think about less common letters, such as Y, U and Z, when you are stuck.

Avoid rushing your final guesses if you still have several possibilities.

What's next

A new Wordle puzzle will be released at midnight local time Saturday, Oct. 3. Check back for hints, clues and the answer to help keep your winning streak alive.