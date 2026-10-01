NEW YORK — Wordle players kicked off October with one of the tougher puzzles in recent weeks, as Thursday's game combined an uncommon letter with a single standard vowel to test even seasoned solvers' winning streaks.

Puzzle No. 1930, released Oct. 1, 2026, is an adjective with a touch of glamour. Its difficulty comes less from obscurity than from its letter mix, which includes one of the least-used letters on the keyboard.

The game, published by The New York Times, gives players six attempts to identify a hidden five-letter word, with a new puzzle unlocking at midnight local time.

For those who want to solve it on their own, the hints below move from general to specific. The answer appears near the end of this story.

SPOILER WARNING: Hints follow, and the answer is revealed further down.

Hints for Wordle No. 1930

Hint 1: The word is an adjective.

Hint 2: It describes something fancy, luxurious or expensive-looking, often in a showy way.

Hint 3: It is commonly used to describe upscale hotels, restaurants, neighborhoods or parties.

Hint 4: The word contains just one standard vowel, plus a Y that acts as a vowel sound.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters.

Hint 6: It begins with R and ends with Y.

Hint 7: It includes the rarely used letter Z.

Why today's puzzle is tricky

Thursday's challenge stands out because of its unusual letter structure. With only one standard vowel, players who rely on vowel-heavy starting words may uncover little useful information on their first guess.

The presence of Z adds another layer of difficulty. It is one of the least common letters in English and rarely appears in popular opening words, meaning many players may not test it until late in the game.

Insider Gaming, citing the Times' own Wordle review, reported that today's answer takes players an average of 5.3 guesses out of six, a sign that many solvers are coming close to losing their streaks.

Tips for solving Wednesday's puzzle

Players can improve their odds by focusing on word patterns rather than vowels alone. Many English adjectives end in Y, and recognizing that ending early can help narrow the field quickly.

Once a likely ending is confirmed, testing less common consonants becomes more valuable. Guessing a word that includes letters such as Z, X or J can eliminate or confirm rare possibilities in a single move.

Popular opening words remain a strong starting point. According to data collected by The New York Times, the most common first guesses include "adieu," "audio," "stare," "raise" and "arise." On a day like Thursday, however, a starter heavy in common consonants such as R, S and T may prove more helpful than one packed with vowels.

Wordle's color system remains the key to progress. A green tile means a letter is in the word and in the correct spot. A yellow tile means the letter appears in the word but in a different position. A gray tile means the letter is not in the answer at all.

Players in Hard Mode, which requires using every revealed clue in later guesses, may find Thursday's puzzle especially demanding, since there are limited options for testing new letters once a few are locked in.

Today's Wordle answer

Final warning: the solution is directly below.

The answer to Wordle No. 1930 on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, is RITZY.

The word means fancy, glamorous or expensive in style or appearance, according to Merriam-Webster. The answer was confirmed by multiple puzzle trackers, including Parade, Try Hard Guides and Insider Gaming.

"Ritzy" traces its roots to the Ritz hotels founded by Swiss hotelier César Ritz, whose name became shorthand for luxury. The phrase "putting on the Ritz," popularized in the early 20th century, reflects the same association with elegance and extravagance.

Yesterday's answer

Wednesday's puzzle, No. 1929, was considerably easier. The answer was RIVER, a word describing a natural stream of water flowing in a channel.

That puzzle featured a repeated letter, with R appearing at both the start and end of the word. Thursday's answer shares the same opening letter but uses five distinct letters.

Tuesday's answer, No. 1928, was SCUBA, completing a run of water-themed words earlier in the week before Thursday's turn toward luxury.

How Wordle works

Wordle's simple format has helped it remain one of the most popular daily games online. Players must guess a valid five-letter English word in six tries or fewer, using color-coded feedback after each attempt.

The game was created by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle as a game to play with his partner. It went viral in late 2021 and was purchased by The New York Times in January 2022 for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, with the company pledging to keep it free for players. It moved to the Times' website in February 2022.

Wordle now sits at the center of the Times' games lineup, alongside Connections, Strands, Spelling Bee and the Mini Crossword. Players can share their results as a grid of colored squares without revealing the answer, a feature widely credited with the game's rapid spread on social media.

Protecting your streak

For many players, the daily streak counter is the real prize. Missing a day or failing a puzzle resets the streak to zero.

A few habits can help:

Don't ignore rare letters. When common letters are ruled out, consider less frequent ones such as Z, Q, X or J.

Think about word endings. Suffixes such as -Y, -ER and -ED appear frequently in Wordle answers.

Use your guesses strategically. When several answers remain possible, choose a guess that tests as many unknown letters as possible, even if it cannot be the answer.

Take a break. Stepping away briefly can help a hidden pattern stand out.

A new Wordle puzzle, No. 1931, will be available at midnight local time on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. After Thursday's challenging board, players will be hoping for a gentler finish to the week.