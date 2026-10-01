NEW YORK — The New York Times' Connections puzzle opened October with a grid that mixed everyday verbs, tailoring terms and a dose of 2000s indie rock nostalgia, capped by a purple category that rewards players who know the newspaper's own puzzle pages.

Puzzle No. 1208, released Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, challenges players to sort 16 words into four hidden groups of four. As always, players can make up to four mistakes before the game ends.

For those who want to solve it on their own, hints appear first, followed by the categories and full answers further down.

SPOILER WARNING: Hints follow, and the answers are revealed later in this story.

Today's 16 words

The grid for Connections No. 1208 includes: NATIONAL, KEN, NECK, SHINS, ACRO, STICK, WAIST, WALKMEN, SITUATE, SLEEVE, CROSS, PLACE, SUD, POSITION, CHEST and DECEMBERISTS.

How Connections works

Connections presents a grid of 16 words that must be grouped into four sets of four based on a shared link. Each group is color-coded by difficulty: yellow is the easiest, followed by green, blue and purple, which is typically the trickiest and often involves wordplay.

Players select four words they believe belong together and submit their guess. A correct guess locks the group in place, while a wrong guess counts as one of four allowed mistakes.

The game was launched by The New York Times in 2023 and is edited by Wyna Liu. It has become one of the most popular titles in the Times' games lineup, alongside Wordle, Strands and the Mini Crossword.

Hints for each category

Yellow: Think about the words you might use when arranging items in a room. These are verbs for setting something down in a specific spot.

Green: Picture a tailor with a measuring tape preparing to fit a formal garment.

Blue: Think of alternative music from the 2000s. Each name normally begins with a word that has been left off.

Purple: Consider the puzzles found in the printed edition of the newspaper that publishes Connections. Each word is only the beginning of a longer name.

Tips for solving today's puzzle

Thursday's grid contains a few deliberate traps. Some body-related words could tempt players to build the wrong group, since NECK, CHEST and WAIST could also be read as parts of the body rather than clothing measurements. Meanwhile, SHINS, one of the band names, looks like it belongs with the anatomy words.

Players who spot that SHINS is the name of a well-known indie band can avoid a costly mistake. The Shins rose to fame in the early 2000s, and the group fits neatly alongside other bands from the era.

The purple category is the most likely to cause trouble because its words are fragments rather than complete terms. On their own, ACRO, KEN and SUD mean little, which is the biggest clue. Once players recognize them as the opening letters of familiar puzzle names, the group falls into place.

A useful strategy is to solve the straightforward groups first. The yellow and green categories are relatively easy to spot, and locking them in early reduces the number of remaining options and makes the trickier categories easier to untangle.

Today's Connections answers

Final warning: the full solution appears below.

Yellow — Put: PLACE, POSITION, SITUATE, STICK

All four are verbs meaning to put something in a particular location. POSITION can also serve as a noun, but here it works as an action word.

Green — Dress Shirt Measurements: CHEST, NECK, SLEEVE, WAIST

These are the standard measurements used to fit a dress shirt. Neck and sleeve sizes are often printed directly on shirt labels, while chest and waist measurements help ensure a proper fit through the body.

Blue — 2000s Indie Rock Bands, With "The": DECEMBERISTS, NATIONAL, SHINS, WALKMEN

Each answer is the name of a prominent indie rock band from the 2000s, with the leading word "The" removed: The Decemberists, The National, The Shins and The Walkmen. All four bands built strong followings during the decade's indie rock boom.

Purple — Starts of NYT Print Puzzles: ACRO, CROSS, KEN, SUD

Each word is the beginning of a puzzle that appears in The New York Times' print edition: ACRO for Acrostic, CROSS for Crossword, KEN for KenKen and SUD for Sudoku.

Was today's puzzle hard?

Thursday's puzzle offered a fairly gentle start with its yellow and green categories but grew tougher toward the end. The blue group demanded some familiarity with alternative music from the 2000s, which may have challenged younger players or those less familiar with the era.

The purple category earned its rating as the most difficult. Its self-referential theme, pointing back to the Times' own puzzle pages, was a playful nod that many players may not have spotted until the final group remained.

Strategies for future Connections puzzles

Experienced players recommend a few approaches to protect a winning streak:

Look for red herrings. Connections often includes more than four words that seem to fit a group, and only one combination is correct.

Watch for fragments and wordplay. When a word looks incomplete or unusual, it is often a clue to the purple category.

Start with what you know. Locking in the easiest group first reduces the number of possibilities.

Don't rush. With only four mistakes allowed, taking time to double-check a guess can save a streak.

A new Connections puzzle, No. 1209, will be released at midnight local time on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. Players looking for more challenges can also try the Times' other daily games, including Wordle, whose Thursday answer was RITZY, along with Strands and the Mini Crossword.