NEW YORK — Sunday's Wordle uses a common, everyday word, but its ending can set a trap for players trying to protect their winning streaks. Puzzle No. 1933 belongs to a large family of rhyming words that can use up guesses quickly.

Below are progressive hints to help you solve the puzzle on your own, followed by tips and the answer for those who need it.

How Wordle works

Wordle, owned by The New York Times, gives players six attempts to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change color:

Green means the letter is correct and in the right position.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Gray means the letter is not in the word.

A new puzzle is released every day at midnight local time, and every player gets the same word.

General hints for Wordle #1933

If you want to keep working on your own, start with these clues:

Hint 1: Today's word is a noun.

Hint 2: It describes a type of dwelling or shelter.

Hint 3: The word suggests something small and roughly built, more makeshift than grand.

Hint 4: Think of a simple cabin in the woods or a ramshackle hut on a beach.

Letter hints

Need more help? These clues narrow it down:

The word starts with S.

It ends with K.

It contains only one vowel, which is A.

The vowel sits in the middle, in the third position.

There are no repeated letters.

Why today's puzzle can be tricky

Sunday's answer is not an unusual word, but its pattern makes it a classic Wordle trap.

The word ends in "-ACK," and several common five-letter words share both that ending and the starting letter S. Words such as SNACK, STACK, SLACK, SMACK and SHACK all fit the pattern S_ACK.

Players who confirm S, A, C and K early may find themselves with several possible answers and only a few guesses left. Guessing them one at a time can quickly burn through attempts and threaten a streak.

Tips for avoiding the trap

If you find yourself facing several rhyming options, try these strategies:

Use a "burner" guess. Instead of guessing one candidate at a time, enter a word that tests several possible second letters at once, such as N, T, L, M and H. A single well-chosen guess can eliminate most of the options.

Count your remaining guesses. If you have more possible answers than guesses left, testing letters is usually safer than guessing candidates directly.

Play in normal mode if you're worried. Hard mode requires players to use confirmed letters in each guess, which makes it harder to escape rhyming traps.

Think about meaning. Use the hints about a small, rough shelter to narrow down the options.

One more hint before the answer

The word rhymes with "back," "pack" and "track."

Today's Wordle answer

Spoiler warning: The answer to Wordle #1933 for Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, is below.

The answer is SHACK.

What does SHACK mean?

A shack is a small, roughly built house or shelter, often made of wood or other basic materials. The word can describe a ramshackle cabin, a hut, or a simple structure such as a roadside food stand, as in a "snack shack."

As a verb, the informal phrase "shack up" means to live together, typically without being married.

The origin of the word is uncertain, though it has been used in American English since the late 19th century.

Recent Wordle answers

For players keeping track, here are the most recent answers:

Oct. 3, 2026 (#1932): PEEVE

Oct. 2, 2026 (#1931): USURY

Oct. 1, 2026 (#1930): RITZY

Sept. 30, 2026 (#1929): RIVER

Sept. 29, 2026 (#1928): SCUBA

After a week of tricky words, including RITZY with its rare Z, USURY with its repeated U and PEEVE with its triple E, Sunday's SHACK offers a more familiar word with a different kind of challenge.

Repeat answers possible

The New York Times began reintroducing previously used answers in February 2026, so past solutions can appear again. Players can no longer rule out a word simply because it was used before.

Tips for future puzzles

To improve your Wordle results:

Start with a strong opening word that uses common letters, such as SLATE, STARE or CRANE.

Use your second guess to test new letters rather than repeating confirmed ones.

Watch for common endings such as "-ACK," "-IGHT," "-ATCH" and "-OUND," which can lead to multiple rhyming answers.

Keep track of how many guesses you have left and plan ahead when several words fit.

A new Wordle puzzle will be released at midnight local time Monday, Oct. 5. Check back for hints, clues and the answer to help keep your winning streak alive.