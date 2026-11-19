Cheat codes are back in Grand Theft Auto VI, but Rockstar Games has changed how they work. Players can no longer punch in a code from the first minute; most cheats now have to be earned.

As the long-awaited game began unlocking for players worldwide ahead of its Nov. 19 launch, gaming outlets including GameSpot, Red Bull and the guide site PowerPyx published the first lists of cheats found in the game. The guides say the game has 61 cheats in five categories:

10 player cheats

11 combat cheats

21 vehicle spawns

3 environment cheats

16 screen filters

Rockstar has not released an official list. Codes for many of the cheats have not yet been discovered.

Cheats must be unlocked first

The biggest change from earlier games is that cheats no longer work right away. According to the guides, cheats stay locked until players finish the main story, and many also require completing specific in-game challenges.

That is a sharp break from Grand Theft Auto V and older titles, where players could enter codes as soon as they started playing. Those games made cheats like invincibility and weapon spawns a long-running part of GTA culture.

How to enter cheats

Once a cheat is unlocked, players enter it through the in-game phone. According to Red Bull's guide, players press Up on the D-pad to open the phone, then hold L1 and press R1 on PlayStation 5 (or hold LB and press RB on Xbox), then enter the D-pad sequence.

The codes are the same on both consoles. So far, no phone-number cheats like those in GTA V have been found.

Warning: cheats switch off trophies and saving

Players should know the trade-off before using cheats. According to Red Bull, using a cheat disables trophies and achievements and prevents the game from saving.

Players chasing trophies or achievements may want to finish those goals before experimenting.

The money cheat

The most talked-about code is the only money cheat in the game, which gives players $250,000 instantly. GameSpot calls it the game's only money cheat.

$250,000: Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right. Unlocked by finishing the story.

Player cheats

The guides list codes for several player cheats so far:

Unlimited Focus: Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right. Unlocked by finishing the story.

Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right. Unlocked by finishing the story. Body Armor: Down, Up, Left, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down. Unlocked by completing 100 workouts.

Down, Up, Left, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down. Unlocked by completing 100 workouts. Raise Heat Level: Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Down, Up. Unlocked by losing a three-star wanted level 25 times.

Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Down, Up. Unlocked by losing a three-star wanted level 25 times. Raise Wanted Level: Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Right, Up. Unlocked by losing a three-star wanted level 50 times.

Codes for Drunk, No Fall Damage, Parachute, Repair Vehicle and Unlimited Nitrous have not been found yet. Their unlock requirements are known: for example, spending $2,500 on alcohol for the Drunk cheat and completing 50 stunt jumps for Unlimited Nitrous.

Combat cheats

Weapons cheats are tied to the game's shooting ranges:

Max Ammo: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left. Unlocked by earning 25 bronze or better medals at shooting ranges.

Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left. Unlocked by earning 25 bronze or better medals at shooting ranges. Infinite Ammo: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Down. Unlocked by earning 25 silver or better medals.

Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Down. Unlocked by earning 25 silver or better medals. No Reload: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Up. Unlocked by earning 25 gold medals.

Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Up. Unlocked by earning 25 gold medals. Exploding Balls: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Right. Unlocked by hitting 20 enemies with explosive damage.

Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Right. Unlocked by hitting 20 enemies with explosive damage. Vehicle Force: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down. Unlocked by killing 25 enemies with a vehicle.

Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down. Unlocked by killing 25 enemies with a vehicle. Attack Force: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Down, which makes bullets and melee attacks launch targets on impact. Unlocked by finishing the story. GameSpot lists a slightly different sequence for this cheat, so players may need to try both.

Vehicle spawns

Of the 21 vehicle spawn cheats, only three codes had been found as of Wednesday:

Maibatsu Boomazoom: Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Left. Unlocked by completing five shopping challenges.

Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Left. Unlocked by completing five shopping challenges. MTL Pumper: Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Up.

Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Up. HVY Bulldozer: Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Down.

The rest, including the Hauners Rhino Tank, Hauners P-996 Lazer jet and Progen Emerus supercar, are tied to completing in-game challenge sets. Their codes have not been found yet.

Weather and screen filters

The Cycle Weather cheat (Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Up, Right) is unlocked after finishing the story.

The game also has 16 screen filters that change the game's visual style. These include:

Cataclysm: Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right

Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right Dollhouse: Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Down, Right. Unlocked by spending eight hours with your partner.

Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Down, Right. Unlocked by spending eight hours with your partner. Faded Glory: Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Left, Right. Unlocked by robbing 50 stores with your partner.

Beware of fake codes

Players should be careful with cheat lists found online. Before launch, several sites published "GTA 6 cheat codes" that were actually recycled GTA V codes, and some have since been labeled unconfirmed.

Because GTA 6 uses a different entry method and an unlock system, old codes from earlier games will not work.

More codes expected

With many codes still missing, players are expected to discover the rest in the coming days as more people reach the end of the story and complete challenges.

GTA 6 launches Nov. 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It unlocks at midnight local time, and players in parts of the U.S. can start Wednesday evening.