After more than a decade of waiting and two delays, fans of Grand Theft Auto are hours away from playing the next game in the series. So can you play GTA 6 right now? Not yet, though some U.S. players will get in Wednesday night.

Grand Theft Auto VI launches Thursday, Nov. 19, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. On its support page, Rockstar Games says the game "will release midnight local time on November 19, 2026, in all regions."

When GTA 6 unlocks in the U.S.

U.S. digital storefronts treat the country as a single release region tied to Eastern time. That means players in western time zones can start Wednesday evening. Rockstar has not published its own U.S. time zone breakdown. Based on storefront timing, the game unlocks at:

Eastern: midnight Thursday, Nov. 19 Central: 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 Mountain: 10 p.m. Wednesday Pacific: 9 p.m. Wednesday Alaska: 8 p.m. Wednesday Hawaii: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Outside the U.S., the game unlocks at midnight local time in each region. Players in Australia, New Zealand and parts of Asia get it before North America.

Preload now to avoid waiting

Players who bought the game digitally can already download it, so it is ready at launch. PS5 preloading began Nov. 10 at midnight local time. Xbox preloading began at midnight GMT on Nov. 10, which was 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 9.

Players who haven't preloaded should plan ahead: the download can be as large as 212 gigabytes. On slower connections, that could take many hours, and a day-one update is expected.

Physical copies need a download too

Fans buying a physical copy should know that the boxed version contains a download code rather than a game disc. Physical editions began arriving at retailers on Nov. 12. Players with a code will still need to download the full game before they can play.

In the U.S., the Standard Edition costs $79.99 and the Ultimate Edition $99.99.

No PC version yet

PC players will have to wait. GTA 6 is launching only on current-generation consoles. Rockstar has not announced a PC release date, and the game is not coming to the older PS4 or Xbox One.

A long road to launch

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated entertainment releases in history. Rockstar originally promised the game for 2025. In May 2025 it delayed the release to May 26, 2026, and in November 2025 it pushed the date again to Nov. 19, 2026.

The game takes players back to Vice City, part of the fictional state of Leonida, a satirical version of Florida. It follows two criminal partners, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, and is the first numbered entry in the series since Grand Theft Auto V in 2013. GTA V became one of the best-selling video games ever made.

What to expect on launch night

Huge launches often strain online services. Players may see slow downloads, server congestion or delays with in-game features in the first hours. Rockstar has not said exactly when the online mode will go live. Players should check the company's official channels for service updates.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, has a lot riding on the release. Analysts expect GTA 6 to set entertainment industry sales records, and investors will be watching early sales closely.