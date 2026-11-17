The Recording Academy announced nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards on Monday. Phoebe Bridgers, rock band Geese and Madonna were among the artists earning multiple nods across the rock, alternative and dance categories.

Nominees in all 100 categories were revealed during a livestream that began at 7:45 a.m. Eastern time. It was the first time the academy read nominations in every category aloud during its broadcast. In previous years, it announced about 25 categories live and released the rest afterward.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. was joined by musicians including Olivia Dean, Kehlani, Pharrell Williams, David Guetta, Carly Pearce and YUNGBLUD in announcing the nominees.

"It's a privilege to congratulate all the incredible music creators recognized in this year's Grammy nominations," Mason said in a statement. "Together, they reflect the extraordinary diversity of genres, crafts and backgrounds that make up our community."

Nominees for album, record and song of the year and best new artist were still being revealed during the livestream at the time of writing.

Bridgers and Geese stand out

Bridgers emerged as one of the most-nominated rock and alternative artists. Her album "Lost Weekend" is nominated for best alternative music album. Her song "Lost Boys" is up for best rock performance and best rock song, and "Kill Me" is nominated for best alternative music performance.

Geese, the New York rock band, earned nominations in the same categories. Its album "Getting Killed" is up for best alternative music album, and "Trinidad" is nominated for best rock performance and best rock song.

The best alternative music album category also includes Alabama Shakes' "I Must Be Dreaming," Charli XCX's "Music, Fashion, Film," Gorillaz's "The Mountain" and Rosalía's "LUX (Complete Works)."

The best rock performance field is rounded out by Angine de Poitrine's "Sarniezz," the Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith collaboration "What's Wrong With Me" and the Rolling Stones' "In the Stars."

Best rock song nominees also include Aerosmith and YUNGBLUD's "My Only Angel" and Bruce Springsteen's "Streets of Minneapolis — Radio Mix."

Madonna returns to the dance field

Madonna collected several nominations in the dance categories. Her album "Confessions II" is nominated for best dance/electronic album, alongside Robyn's "Sexistential" and Skrillex's "SOMA." Her song "I Feel So Free" is up for best dance/electronic recording, and "Danceteria" is nominated for best dance pop recording.

The dance/electronic recording category also includes Fred again.. and Jamie T's "Lights Burn Dimmer," Slayyyter's "Crank," Tame Impala's "My Old Ways," Tinashe's "Melatonin" and Underscores' "Music." Zara Larsson's "Blue Moon" is among the dance pop recording nominees.

R&B and country

Beyoncé earned a nomination for best R&B solo performance for "Morning Dew (Donk)." She competes against Kehlani's "Out the Window," Victoria Monét's "Let Me," Jill Scott's "Pressha" and Tems' "What You Need."

In the country field, nominees include Vince Gill's "The Whole World," Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas," Kacey Musgraves' "Dry Spell," Lainey Wilson's "Can't Sit Still" and Stephen Wilson Jr.'s "Gary."

The best rap song nominees are "E85," "Errtime," "Girl, Get Up," "Let 'Em Know" and "Spend Dat."

Eligibility and the big categories

Recordings released between Aug. 31, 2025, and Aug. 28, 2026, were eligible this year.

Ahead of the announcement, industry forecasts had pointed to Olivia Dean, last year's best new artist winner, as a leading contender in the top categories with her album "The Art of Loving" and single "Man I Need." Other widely tipped album of the year contenders included Rodrigo, Rosalía, Bruno Mars, RAYE, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Noah Kahan and Bridgers. Each of the four top categories has eight nominees.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar led the nominations with nine.

Ceremony details

The 69th Grammy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will air live at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu.

Members of the Recording Academy will now vote in the final round to choose the winners.