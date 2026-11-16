GTA 6 Online Release Date: Rockstar Stays Silent as Single-Player Launch Nears and Reports Point to 2027 Debut

Grand Theft Auto VI is days away from launch, but players hoping to jump straight into online multiplayer will have to wait, possibly for a long time.

Rockstar Games' blockbuster comes out Thursday, Nov. 19, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar has consistently described the launch version as a "single player experience." It has not announced an online mode, much less a release date for one.

No Official Date

As of mid-November, neither Rockstar nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has announced a GTA 6 Online release date or window. Rockstar has also not shown any gameplay footage of a multiplayer mode or explained how one would work.

That silence has made "GTA 6 Online release date" one of the most searched questions about the game as launch day nears.

Reports Point to 2027

The strongest hints so far have come from outside Rockstar.

In September, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy said in an interview with Bloomberg that the next GTA Online is expected to launch in 2027. Clancy said that release could bring a bigger surge in streaming viewership than the single-player launch.

A recent Bloomberg Originals video about the game's launch also suggested multiplayer would come "a year later," which would put it in late 2027. "The game that ships in 2026 is not even its final form," the video's narrator said.

Some unconfirmed reports have pointed to an earlier window, possibly the first quarter of 2027, but Rockstar has not commented on any timeline.

Clues in the Code

Dataminers have found signs that online features may be in development.

The outlet PlayStation Game Size reported finding traces of online functionality in the game's release build. Other dataminers have suggested the story and multiplayer modes might be installable separately.

None of these findings has been confirmed by Rockstar, and code references don't guarantee that a feature will launch, or when.

GTA Online Isn't Going Away

GTA Online, the multiplayer mode launched alongside Grand Theft Auto V in 2013, has been one of the most profitable products in gaming history. It continues to draw millions of players more than a decade later.

Take-Two has said it plans to keep supporting the current GTA Online after GTA 6 is released. That suggests Rockstar may not rush players onto a new platform.

Rockstar's acquisition of Cfx.re, the team behind popular role-playing mods for GTA V such as FiveM, has also fueled speculation that role-playing could be a major part of the next online experience.

What Launches Thursday

GTA 6's story mode is set in a fictional version of Florida known as Leonida, including a modern take on Vice City. It follows two protagonists, Lucia and Jason.

Players who pre-ordered digitally can pre-load the game now and start playing at midnight local time on Nov. 19.

There is still no release date for a PC version. Rockstar has historically released PC versions of its games after their console debuts.

A Long Road to Launch

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated entertainment releases ever. Rockstar first targeted fall 2025, then delayed the game to May 26, 2026, and later to Nov. 19, 2026.

The game arrives more than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V, one of the best-selling video games of all time.

What to Expect Next

For now, players will have to make do with the single-player campaign. Rockstar typically keeps its plans quiet until close to launch, so any announcement about GTA 6 Online may not come until well after the game is in players' hands.

Until Rockstar confirms its plans, all multiplayer timelines remain speculation.