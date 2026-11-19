After a 13-year wait and two delays, "Grand Theft Auto VI" finally arrives on Thursday, Nov. 19, in one of the most anticipated entertainment releases in history.

The game from Take-Two Interactive's Rockstar Games sends players back to Vice City and tests whether the studio can follow "Grand Theft Auto V," one of the bestselling video games ever made, with another cultural and commercial phenomenon.

Here are 10 things to know before launch.

1. It launches Thursday on PS5 and Xbox only

"Grand Theft Auto VI" releases Thursday, Nov. 19, on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S. Preloaded copies unlock at midnight local time on release day.

No PC version has been announced, and there is no indication of a version for Nintendo's Switch 2.

2. It costs $79.99

The standard edition costs $79.99. An Ultimate Edition sells for $99.99 and adds premium in-game vehicles, weapons, clothing and other extras.

There is no traditional disc release. Physical copies come with a download code inside the box.

3. You will need a lot of storage space

The game is huge. Rockstar said the preload file will require up to 212 gigabytes, depending on the platform. Players should make sure they have at least 210 GB of free space on their consoles.

Digital preloading began on Nov. 10. Code-in-box versions became available from retailers starting Nov. 12.

4. It returns to Vice City

The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, which is inspired by Florida, and includes a return to Vice City, the series' take on Miami.

Vice City was last the main setting in 2002's "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City," one of the franchise's most beloved entries.

5. It has the series' first female lead

Players control two protagonists: Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a criminal couple in the style of Bonnie and Clyde. Lucia is the series' first female protagonist.

Both characters have customizable appearances. The official synopsis says the pair become caught up in a criminal conspiracy across Leonida.

"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them," the synopsis reads.

6. The longest wait in series history

The 13-year gap since "Grand Theft Auto V" was released in September 2013 is the longest the series has ever gone between main entries.

The game was first targeted for 2025, then delayed to May 26, 2026, and finally pushed to Nov. 19.

"We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait," Rockstar said when it announced the final delay in November 2025.

7. Development is finished

Take-Two Chief Executive Strauss Zelnick confirmed on the company's Nov. 9 earnings call that the game had gone gold, meaning development is complete.

"Right now, Rockstar has completed the development of GTA VI," Zelnick said.

Zelnick has also joked about the game's expected impact on workplaces.

"I think a lot of people will be calling in sick on November 19," he said in April.

That may not be far off. HR software company BambooHR reported that paid time-off requests for the release date are nearly 13% higher than for the same days in 2024 and 2025, according to CNBC.

8. It is single-player only at launch

The game launches as a single-player experience. A new online multiplayer mode is expected eventually, but Bloomberg reported it may not arrive until 2027.

Take-Two has said it will continue supporting "Grand Theft Auto Online," the multiplayer mode of the previous game.

9. Big-name music and podcasts

The soundtrack features licensed music across genres, with Bad Bunny and Lana Del Rey serving as radio DJs. For the first time in the series, players can listen to podcasts through their characters' phones.

"Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album" releases alongside the game and features artists including Travis Scott and Rauw Alejandro. A 30-track score album by Justice arrives Dec. 11.

10. Expectations are sky-high

Sony and Microsoft have each said the game is the most preordered title in their digital stores.

Take-Two says "Grand Theft Auto V" has sold 235 million copies, and the franchise has sold 480 million copies in total.

The launch is seen as a pivotal moment not only for Rockstar and Take-Two but for the wider video game industry, which hopes the release will drive console sales and bring lapsed players back to gaming.