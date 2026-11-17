LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hoping to secure a private meeting with King Charles III before Christmas, according to a new report. Unnamed sources claim palace officials are wary the couple's business interests could become part of any reunion.

The report, from celebrity journalist Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack on Monday and relayed by Star magazine, said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to see the king ahead of the holidays. The couple are spending their first Christmas in years living in England.

The claims could not be independently verified. Buckingham Palace and representatives for the Sussexes had not publicly commented on the report.

Palace concerns reported

According to the report, a source close to the palace said there were concerns that Meghan, 45, could use the meeting to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

"Nobody knows whether this is about making peace with the King or finding another royal to give a jar of Meghan's jam. Charles is a father, not a customer!" the palace insider told Naughty But Nice.

A second source cited in the report said Charles, 78, wants to rebuild his relationship with Harry, 42, but the palace is keen to avoid being linked to the couple's commercial ventures.

"Charles wants his son back, not another marketing exercise. If Harry genuinely wants a family Christmas, the cameras, publicity and business ventures need to stay firmly outside the palace gates," the source claimed.

There was no public indication from either side that Meghan intended to promote her products at any meeting.

Not invited for Christmas

The report follows earlier claims that the Sussexes have not been invited to the royal family's holiday celebrations.

The Sunday Times reported that the couple would not be spending Christmas with the king and other royals at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where the family traditionally gathers.

In her Nov. 14 column for the Daily Mail, royal writer Alison Boshoff reported that the couple were also not invited to Charles' 78th birthday gathering. The king was expected to mark his birthday with a small private event at Clarence House in London.

According to reports, the Sussexes have not met the king in person since returning to the U.K. in late August, though they may have spoken by phone.

Back in Britain

Harry and Meghan returned to Britain in late August with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, for an extended stay. The children are attending school in Britain, while the family has kept its home in Montecito, California.

The couple are still deciding whether to make England their permanent home, according to Star. After giving up a search for a property in the Cotswolds, they have continued living on the estate of British hedge fund billionaire Ian Wace, Page Six reported in August.

A source told Star earlier this month that Harry, in particular, was disappointed the couple had not bought a home of their own, saying he wanted "somewhere permanent for the family."

Meghan, meanwhile, recently appeared as a special guest on the new season of "Junior MasterChef Australia," according to ABC News.

Meghan's brand

Meghan launched her lifestyle brand in March 2024 under the name American Riviera Orchard before relaunching it as As Ever in early 2025. Its first collection, released in April 2025, began as a small range of pantry goods, including jam, and has since expanded to wine, home fragrance, tableware and gifts.

The brand has drawn heavy media attention, and critics have accused the couple of trading on their royal connections, a claim their supporters dispute.

A long rift

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020 and moved to Southern California. Their relationship with the royal family has been strained since, after a series of interviews, a Netflix documentary series and Harry's memoir, "Spare," which included criticism of family members.

Harry has spoken publicly of wanting to reconcile with his father, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer. Reports have described their relationship as improving in recent years, including a meeting between the two in 2025.

Whether a pre-Christmas meeting will take place, and on what terms, remains unclear. With the holidays weeks away, any reunion between the king and his younger son is likely to draw intense public attention.