"Give Me the Ball!," ESPN Films' documentary about tennis great and equality pioneer Billie Jean King, arrives on television this weekend after a festival run that has drawn widespread praise from critics.

The film, part of ESPN's long-running "30 for 30" series, premieres Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN and the ESPN App, and streams on Disney+ in the United States. International viewers can stream it on Disney+ starting Monday, Nov. 23.

Directed by two-time Oscar nominee Liz Garbus and first-time feature director Elizabeth Wolff, the documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. According to ESPN, it has since screened at more than 30 film festivals worldwide and won multiple audience and jury awards.

King tells her own story

The film's title comes from the phrase a young Billie Jean King would shout whenever there was a ball to be caught, chased or hit.

The 101-minute documentary follows King from a determined young player in California to one of the most influential athletes of the 20th century, a champion who fought for equal prize money for women, founded the Women's Tennis Association and became a leading voice for LGBTQ rights.

Its centerpiece is a wide-ranging present-day interview with King, now 82, who narrates much of her own story. Critics have singled out that choice as the film's greatest strength.

Time Out called the decision to let King narrate "a masterstroke," describing her as sharp as ever.

The film combines King's reflections with rare photographs, archival footage and interviews with her inner circle. Serena Williams, Elton John and Chris Evert are among those who appear.

Battle of the Sexes at its heart

The documentary builds toward 1973, the year of the "Battle of the Sexes," when King defeated former men's champion Bobby Riggs in front of a huge television audience at the Houston Astrodome.

Riggs had mocked women's tennis and argued that women did not deserve the same prize money as men. King's straight-sets victory became a landmark moment for women's sports and the broader fight for gender equality.

According to Time Out, the film widens its focus beyond the match itself to show the many other pressures King faced that year, rather than retelling a story already familiar from earlier films.

Several critics noted that the film does not follow a rigid timeline. The entertainment site Laughing Place, which gave it five out of five stars, said it moves through King's life with the fluidity of a great match.

More than a tennis film

Reviewers have praised the documentary for going beyond sports. It explores King's personal life, including her marriage, her sexuality and her public coming out after she was outed in 1981, as well as the professional and financial costs she endured.

The film also includes references to eating disorders, according to one reviewer, and candid discussion of the sacrifices King made in pursuit of change.

The Hollywood Reporter described it as "buoyant, massively entertaining and masterfully assembled," calling it a fitting tribute to King. TheWrap called the film an inspiring "shot of adrenaline," noting that it never feels like a mere clip show.

TheWrap also highlighted one of the film's lighter details: Elton John, a longtime friend whose song "Philadelphia Freedom" was inspired by King, was nervous to meet her.

A few reservations

Not every critic was won over completely. Brian Eggert of Deep Focus Review wrote that the film's approach follows a familiar biographical documentary formula. But he said King is such an engaging presence on screen that viewers will find it hard to look away.

Even so, the documentary held a perfect score from critics on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes at last check.

Filmmakers and producers

The film is produced by Ridley Scott Associates and Story Syndicate, in association with Elton John's Rocket Sports.

Garbus is known for documentaries including "What Happened, Miss Simone?" and "Love, Marilyn." "Give Me the Ball!" marks Wolff's first feature-length documentary as director.

The film also received an awards-qualifying theatrical release in November ahead of its television debut.

"Billie Jean King didn't just change tennis – she changed the conversation around who gets to compete, lead and be seen," said Marsha Cooke, vice president and executive producer of ESPN Originals and "30 for 30."

King's lasting legacy

King won 39 Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, including 12 in singles. Her influence off the court, however, may be even greater.

She was a driving force behind equal prize money at the U.S. Open, which became the first major tournament to offer it in 1973. She has also been a longtime advocate for gender equality and inclusion in sports and beyond.

In 2009, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and in 2024 she received the Congressional Gold Medal.

For longtime fans and newcomers alike, critics suggest "Give Me the Ball!" offers both a thrilling sports story and an intimate look at the woman behind the legend.