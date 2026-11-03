Netflix November 2026: 10 Must-Watch Movies, From Peter Berg's 'The Mosquito Bowl' to 'Guarding Stars'

Netflix's November slate puts a World War II football drama, a holiday romantic comedy and a festival-tested lineup of international dramas side by side. The month opens with early Christmas movies and builds toward a big Thanksgiving-week premiere.

The streamer's main Hollywood release of the month is Peter Berg's "The Mosquito Bowl," which arrives on a big day for football on the platform. Around it, Netflix has scheduled original films from Tyler Perry, Jessica Chastain's thriller "Heartland," and Lee Chang-dong's "Possible Love," which industry coverage has described as an Oscar frontrunner.

Here are 10 movies worth watching on Netflix this November, in order of their arrival.

1. "A Dog's Perfect Christmas" (Nov. 4)

Netflix starts the holiday season with a family comedy-drama adapted from W. Bruce Cameron's 2020 novel. The Goss family goes through a medical emergency, and their basset hound Winstead, voiced by Thomas Haden Church, tries to hold them together through Christmas. Dennis Quaid and Mary Steenburgen star, with Milo Ventimiglia and Jennifer Tilly in the cast.

2. "Possible Love" (Nov. 6)

Lee Chang-dong's South Korean drama may be the month's most serious awards contender. Sul Kyung-gu plays Ho-seok, a welder laid off from an automaker who slides into unemployment and heavy drinking, which strains his marriage to Mi-ok, played by Jeon Do-yeon. A documentary filmmaker and her husband take an interest in the couple's troubles, and the two marriages become entangled in desire and class tension.

3. "The Gospel of Christmas" (Nov. 11)

Tyler Perry wrote, directed and produced this musical drama. Durrell "Tank" Babbs plays Isaac, a pastor who inherits a neglected church in a rough New York neighborhood and tries to revive it before Christmas. The cast includes gospel and R&B performers Fantasia Barrino, Yolanda Adams, CeCe Winans and Shirley Caesar.

4. "Avedon" (Nov. 11)

Ron Howard directed this documentary about the photographer Richard Avedon. It draws on exclusive images, archival footage and interviews with people who worked alongside him, and makes the case that Avedon shaped 20th-century visual storytelling.

5. "Heartland" (Nov. 13)

Shana Feste wrote and directed this mystery thriller. Jessica Chastain plays Misty Jones, a country star who returns to Nashville for the first time in two decades to search for her missing 22-year-old niece, a rising singer played by Carter Faith. As the media covers the disappearance closely, Misty works through suspects including the young woman's boyfriend, played by Ross Lynch, and her manager, played by Garrett Hedlund. The film is rated R.

6. "Obsession" (Nov. 17)

Horror fans can catch Curry Barker's theatrical hit "Obsession," starring Inde Navarette, when it moves to Netflix. Netflix is also adding the first three "Insidious" films this month, for viewers who want to stay with horror past Halloween.

7. "Guarding Stars" (Nov. 18)

This romantic comedy adapts Katherine Center's 2022 novel "The Bodyguard," and it is one of two originals that coverage expects to reach the Netflix Top 10. Leighton Meester plays Hanna Brooks, a bodyguard assigned to protect Hollywood star Jack Stapleton, played by Jared Padalecki, from a stalker. The job requires them to pose as a couple during Christmas with his family in Montana. Andie MacDowell, Walker Hayes and Ava Max co-star.

8. "Gentle Monster" (Nov. 18)

Marie Kreutzer, director of "Corsage," wrote and directed this drama, which drew attention at Cannes. Léa Seydoux plays a concert pianist who gives up her Munich career to support her struggling husband in the countryside. A visit from a police investigator then leads to a disturbing discovery. Catherine Deneuve appears in the cast.

9. "Steps" (Nov. 20)

This animated musical comedy for families retells "Cinderella" from the point of view of one of the so-called evil stepsisters. Ali Wong voices Lilith, who steals the Fairy Godmother's wand to get out of her sister's shadow and ends up putting the kingdom at risk. The voice cast includes Amanda Seyfried as Cinderella, Bette Midler, Daniel Radcliffe, Peter Dinklage and Stephanie Hsu.

10. "The Mosquito Bowl" (Nov. 25)

Peter Berg's war film is the centerpiece of Netflix's month. It is based on Buzz Bissinger's 2022 nonfiction book about a real football game played by Marines during World War II. Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis play college football stars who enlist after Pearl Harbor and play one last game while awaiting the Battle of Okinawa. The R-rated film opened in theaters Oct. 30 before its streaming debut.

Catalog additions and late arrivals

Netflix also added a large group of licensed titles on Nov. 1. They include Damien Chazelle's "Whiplash," Rian Johnson's "Looper," "Air Force One," the 1999 version of "The Mummy," "Stand by Me," "Bridesmaids" and "Fury."

International picks include "One Year to Live, Buy a Man," a Japanese romantic drama released Nov. 5. Ko Shibasaki plays a frugal 40-year-old who, after a cancer diagnosis, decides to spend freely in her final year. Comedy fans get "Janelle James: How Romantic" on Nov. 10, the "Abbott Elementary" star's first hourlong Netflix special.

The month closes with "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," which arrives on Nov. 30.

Subscribers should note that Netflix release dates can vary by region, and licensed titles may not be available in every market.