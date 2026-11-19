MUMBAI, India — Catherine, the Princess of Wales, comforted new mothers and met a "miracle baby" at a Mumbai maternity hospital on Wednesday. The solo visit capped an emotional three-day trip to India with Prince William that marked a major milestone in her return to public life.

The visit is the couple's first overseas trip together since Kate was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Hospital visit

On the final day of the Mumbai leg, Kate visited the Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital to learn about India's approach to caring for mothers and babies.

She met hospital leaders and trainee doctors working toward fellowships with the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, of which she is patron. She also toured the postnatal ward and spoke with new mothers about the care they received during pregnancy and childbirth.

The princess met baby Gabriel Princemon, who stopped breathing after birth before recovering. His mother, Merlin Samuel, described the hospital as being "like family."

Kate also spoke with Jyoti Karane, who lost one of her premature twins, and whose surviving baby was in intensive care.

"You've had a very hard time of it. Is your baby in ICU?" Kate asked. "Stay strong. You've clearly been very brave."

William meets Bollywood stars

William carried out his own solo engagement at Dharma Productions, one of India's leading film companies, to explore closer creative ties between Britain and India.

He met filmmaker Karan Johar and had high tea with Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Joint visit to craft school

The couple also visited the Chanakya School of Craft, which teaches women traditional textile skills. They tried block printing and viewed Zardozi embroidery.

"William, not too much pressure," Kate told her husband as they tried their hands at the craft.

Earthshot speech

The highlight of the visit came on Tuesday night at William's Earthshot Prize Awards, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Kate made a surprise speech at the ceremony, her first time on the event's green carpet in four years.

"Nature is precious. We are not separate from it, we are part of it, deeply connected in ways both visible and unseen," she said.

"The health of the planet and our natural world is inseparable from our own, and when it thrives, so do we," she added.

She warned that "entire species are being lost" as ancient habitats disappear.

Kate wore a red silk anarkali dress with a matching dupatta by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan. She presented the prize in the Protect and Restore Our Nature category.

This year's five winners, each receiving 1 million pounds to scale up their ideas, were Bhutan, PFAS-Free France, Niue Ocean Wide Trust, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility and Ørsted.

William hinted at the location of next year's awards, saying, "Big year next year, Australia!"

Cricket and rickshaws

The couple arrived in India on Monday and spent their first day meeting the local community. They played gully cricket, a street version of the sport, on the Ballard Estate, surprised commuters on the city's metro, and William drove an electric rickshaw. They also arrived at the Earthshot finalists' event in an electric rickshaw.

Next stop: New Delhi

The couple were due to travel from Mumbai to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said the meeting would focus on "celebrating and strengthening the ties between our two countries."

A milestone return

The trip marks a significant step in Kate's return to royal duties after her cancer diagnosis. She announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing treatment and later said she was in remission.

Her surprise speech at the Earthshot Prize has prompted debate among royal watchers about whether she should speak in public more often.