LeBron James to Earn $88.9 Million This Season Despite Minimum 76ers Deal as Sponsors Cover Nearly All of It

LeBron James took a nearly $50 million pay cut to join the Philadelphia 76ers this season, but the NBA's all-time leading scorer is still projected to be one of the league's highest earners.

James is expected to earn $88.9 million in the 2026-27 season, ranking fourth among NBA players, according to sports business outlet Sportico.

Almost all of that money comes from outside basketball. James signed a veteran-minimum contract with the 76ers worth about $3.9 million, while Sportico estimates his off-court income at $85 million, the highest in the league.

Massive pay cut

James earned a base salary of $52.6 million with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. His move to Philadelphia triggered a $49 million pay cut, Sportico said.

James reportedly signed a two-year deal worth about $8 million after announcing his decision on social media in July. He said he had been leaning toward retirement after last season but decided to return for a 24th NBA season.

New sponsor lineup

James' list of corporate partners has changed significantly in recent years. AT&T, Crypto.com, GMC and PepsiCo are no longer sponsors, while Louis Vuitton, Mercedes-Benz, prediction market platform Polymarket and fitness tracker Whoop have signed on, according to Sportico.

His off-court income also includes his long-running Nike deal, royalties, media work and memorabilia sales. Sportico calculates its figures by speaking with industry insiders, and they are before taxes and agent fees.

James' off-court earnings have exceeded his team salary every year since he was drafted first overall in 2003, but the gap has never been this wide, Sportico said. He and Kevin Durant are the only NBA players who earn more from brand partners than from their teams.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry leads Sportico's list of the highest-paid NBA players this season. The top 20 players will earn a combined $1.5 billion.

Chasing another title

James' huge off-court income has allowed him to accept a minimum deal while chasing a fifth NBA championship. In Philadelphia, he joins a roster that includes Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, VJ Edgecombe and Jaylen Brown, who was acquired from the Boston Celtics in a trade for Paul George.

The 41-year-old forward was averaging about 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game early in the season.

Backing a youth league

Away from the court, James is also investing in the next generation of basketball players.

James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter are among the investors in the Futures Basketball League, a new league for the top under-18 boys players in the United States. They are investing through LRMR, the fund they founded.

Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman are also investors through Boardroom Sports Holdings. Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk are among the team owners.

The league, announced Nov. 10, plans to launch in April 2027 with 12 regional teams and 120 players. The season will run from April through August.

Players will be paid through name, image and likeness deals and can choose to receive some or all of their pay as equity in the league. They will keep their eligibility for high school and college basketball.

Teams have sold for $6 million each, and owners also receive equity in the league. League chairman Jason Stein told Sports Business Journal the league is seeded with "tens of millions of dollars" from direct investment and team sales.

The league could face competition from youth circuits run by shoe companies such as Nike and Adidas.

"It's great they want to pay the kids, but the question is always what the sneaker companies are going to do," said Sonny Vaccaro, the former sneaker promoter and longtime critic of amateurism rules.