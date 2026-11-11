NFL Trade Deadline 2026: Top 10 Rumors as Jonathan Taylor Watch Heats Up and Vikings Hunt for a Quarterback

NFL teams are working the phones ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. EST trade deadline, the last chance to reshape rosters for the second half of the season. Jonathan Taylor's future, Minnesota's search for a quarterback and a collapsed deal in Cincinnati lead the latest rumors.

Several major deals are already done. The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired safety Jessie Bates III from Atlanta and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux from New Orleans, the Detroit Lions added safety Andre Cisco from the New York Jets, and the Baltimore Ravens picked up quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Earlier, the Chicago Bears sent two first-round picks to Tennessee for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Here are the 10 biggest storylines as the deadline approaches.

1. Jonathan Taylor's future in Indianapolis

The Colts running back is the most-discussed name of the deadline. Indianapolis has already traded guard Quenton Nelson to Seattle and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to San Francisco. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Colts have an offer of "a second-round pick and more." He said the team wants a package like the one Carolina got from San Francisco for Christian McCaffrey in 2017.

"The current belief in league circles is that the Colts will take the best offer that's on the table as the deadline approaches at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday," ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio wrote Sunday.

The Giants, Vikings, Seahawks, Broncos and Packers have all been linked to Taylor. The Giants reportedly withdrew an offer of a second- and fifth-round pick, and Fox's Jay Glazer reported that New York would only re-engage if Indianapolis lowered its price.

2. Vikings searching for a quarterback

Minnesota is 6-2 but looked like a team in trouble after a 23-6 loss to Buffalo on Monday night, a game in which Carson Wentz struggled. Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Vikings have started calling around the league about quarterbacks.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that "the belief" around the league is that Minnesota will try to add one. "They won't sit still," a source told Schultz. "They can't."

Options look limited. Kirk Cousins, who started for Minnesota from 2018 to 2023, is with the Raiders. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported over the weekend that Las Vegas "had not received any trade inquiries regarding their starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, nor are they interested in dealing him." The Colts have told Daniel Jones he won't be traded, according to Tom Pelissero, and the Jets have reportedly turned away calls about Geno Smith.

3. Bengals back out of Ebiketie deal

Cincinnati's agreement to acquire edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie from Philadelphia for a 2027 sixth-round pick fell apart within about an hour. Schultz and Rapoport reported that the Bengals called it off to protect a future compensatory pick.

Cincinnati is in line to receive a 2027 third-round compensatory pick after Trey Hendrickson left for Baltimore in free agency, and taking on Ebiketie would have cost the Bengals that pick. Cincinnati still needs depth at defensive end after placing rookie Cashius Howell on injured reserve with a wrist injury last week.

4. Jordan Davis deal pushes prices up

The Eagles' trade of defensive tackle Jordan Davis to Jacksonville on Monday, for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-rounder, may be slowing other talks. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on "Good Morning Football" that there had been "a lot of communication this morning" about teams asking for "overpays."

Philadelphia remains an active seller, but Schefter reported that defensive tackle Moro Ojomo "will not be made available for trade" because the Eagles plan to sign him to an extension.

5. Jaguars keeping Brian Thomas Jr.

Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. drew more interest than any other receiver available, with Kansas City among the teams interested, Rapoport reported. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that Jacksonville is telling teams it plans to keep Thomas for at least the rest of the season.

The Jaguars have said they want to be "additive, not subtractive" at the deadline, and their trades for Davis, Bates and Godchaux back that up.

6. Chiefs looking at receivers

Kansas City's need for a receiver grew after Xavier Worthy hurt his hamstring. Albert Breer reported that some teams believe the Chiefs will get Colts receiver Josh Downs for a fourth-round pick. Rapoport reported that Indianapolis is open to moving Downs and defensive tackle Grover Stewart "at the right price."

Coach Andy Reid said general manager Brett Veach will stay open to improving the roster.

7. Jets edge rusher wants out

Edge rusher Will McDonald IV has requested a trade, and Rapoport reported he is "frustrated with his usage this season." Schultz reported the Jets have been getting "calls for weeks" about him.

The 2-7 Jets do not appear eager to sell their core players. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that Smith and running back Breece Hall are likely to stay. Cornerback Nahshon Wright is expected to be traded.

8. Teams want tight ends

Several contenders are looking for tight ends. Fowler reported that teams have called the Lions about Sam LaPorta, but Detroit has no plans to trade him. Fowler named Evan Engram and Ja'Tavion Sanders as other tight ends to watch. Schefter reported earlier that Denver checked in with Arizona about Trey McBride. The Eagles could also move Dallas Goedert.

9. Giants seeking help without overpaying

New York is looking for help on the defensive line and at running back, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported. Coach John Harbaugh said the team "isn't looking to overpay," Raanan reported, which could rule the Giants out of the bidding for Taylor.

10. Several teams standing pat

Not everyone is active. Dallas, which traded for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at last year's deadline and for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in September, is quieter this time. Owner Jerry Jones said not to expect a "significant" Cowboys trade on Tuesday.

Schefter reported that Baltimore will keep running back Derrick Henry despite interest. The winless Chargers are not expected to trade quarterback Justin Herbert, pass rusher Khalil Mack or receiver Ladd McConkey. Carolina has also turned away calls about defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

What comes next

Last-minute trades are common, and many deals come together in the final hour as asking prices drop. Indianapolis faces the biggest decision: whether to trade Taylor now or keep him into the offseason, when his 2027 salary could again draw interest.

Any trade must be agreed and submitted to the league by 4 p.m. ET. After that, teams cannot trade players again until the new league year begins in March.