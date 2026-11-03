ARLINGTON, Texas — Chad Ryland kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime after missing an extra point that would have won the game in regulation, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied for a wild 33-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Cardinals beat Dallas for the fifth consecutive time and improved to 5-0 at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys' home since it opened in 2009.

A stunning comeback

The Cowboys appeared to have the game in hand. Dallas did not trail until the final kick and led by two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter.

But Arizona took over with 1:05 left in regulation and drove 80 yards in eight plays. Gardner Minshew threw a touchdown pass to Michael Wilson with 6 seconds remaining to tie the score at 30.

Ryland, who had made his previous 58 extra-point attempts, then pushed the PAT wide left, sending the game to overtime.

Dallas got the ball first in overtime but went three-and-out. Arizona then drove for Ryland's winning field goal.

'A chance at a comeback'

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said he doubted many people thought "we had a chance at a comeback right there," calling it fitting that Ryland finished the game.

LaFleur declined to discuss who his starting quarterback would be going forward. Jacoby Brissett also played for Arizona earlier in the game before Minshew led the late rally.

Allgeier sparks Arizona

Running back Tyler Allgeier jolted Arizona's offense in the second half. He broke a 63-yard touchdown run, the longest of his career, and later added a 50-yard run that set up his own 5-yard touchdown catch.

Tight end Trey McBride caught seven passes for 72 yards, including the catch that started the overtime drive. It was his 10th consecutive game with at least seven catches, the third-longest streak in NFL history.

Arizona outgained Dallas 467 yards to 261.

Cowboys collapse

The loss was especially painful for Dallas. The Cowboys' defense had been playing its best game of the season before giving way over the final 16 minutes, particularly in the last minute of regulation.

Dak Prescott threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, but the Dallas offense faltered late, including the three-and-out to open overtime.

Both teams are now 3-5.

A familiar result

The win continued Arizona's remarkable success against Dallas. The Cardinals also beat the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium last season, a 27-17 win on Monday night.

For the Cowboys, the defeat added to a frustrating season and raised more questions about their ability to close out games.

What's next

The Cardinals will look to build on the comeback as they try to climb back into contention.

The Cowboys must quickly regroup after a loss that could prove costly in the playoff race.