KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are showing serious interest in bringing back Tyreek Hill, the wide receiver who helped power their Super Bowl run, as injuries pile up in their receiving corps.

Mike Silver of The Athletic reported that the Chiefs are "very interested" in a reunion with Hill and have already contacted his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, about the possibility.

Hill, 32, is an unrestricted free agent. He is recovering from a severe knee injury that ended his 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins and is targeting a return in November, according to the report.

Injuries spark renewed interest

Kansas City's interest comes as its receiver group has been hit hard. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a dislocated ankle during Sunday's game, and Rashee Rice injured a hamstring earlier in the same game.

Shortly after Thornton went down, Hill posted a one-word message on social media: "hm."

Several of Hill's former teammates have publicly backed his return.

"That's out of my hands, but I know I'd love to have 'The Cheetah' back in this building," tight end Travis Kelce said. "He's a brother. He's one of those people who, when he sets his mind to something, he usually delivers. You saw that with Miami, when all the haters were saying he couldn't play and he went and had his best year. I'd be excited by what he could do (here)."

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was more measured.

"I have no idea [if that would happen], but it'd be pretty cool," Mahomes said.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones was more direct.

"I hope we do. It'd be dangerous. . . . Dangerous!" Jones said.

Long road back from injury

Hill's health remains the biggest question. He dislocated his left knee and tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL, in Week 4 of the 2025 season during a "Monday Night Football" game against the New York Jets. He had surgery soon afterward.

Before the injury, Hill had 21 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown in four games.

The Dolphins released Hill on Feb. 16 in a cost-cutting move that saved the team $22.8 million in salary cap space. That made him a free agent for the first time in his career.

Soon after his release, Hill vowed to return to football.

"The Cheetah don't slow down. Ever," Hill wrote on Instagram. "So to everyone wondering what's next ... just wait on it. The Cheetah will be back...Born Again."

Hill later posted that he was back in Kansas City visiting family and continuing his rehabilitation.

Rosenhaus has acknowledged that Hill faces a long recovery but has praised his work ethic.

"But nobody works harder than Tyreek," Rosenhaus said earlier this year. "He had a challenging injury, but he is working his tail off to do everything he can to get back as soon as possible."

In August, Rosenhaus said he did not expect Hill to sign with a team before the start of the season. Reports at the time said Hill remained fond of the Chiefs and that a midseason reunion could make sense if Kansas City needed a receiver.

Chiefs have long monitored Hill

The Chiefs' interest is not new. Before Hill's knee injury last season, Kansas City had shown interest in trading for him, according to Pro Football Talk.

After Hill's release in February, Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked about the receiver.

"We go through everything and everybody (in free agency)," Reid said. "That's how (general manager) Brett (Veach) does (it). I'm sure (Hill's) working hard on that (rehab) part of it and trying to get all that straightened out."

A one-year, incentive-laden deal has been widely viewed as the most likely structure for any agreement. That would give Hill a chance to prove he is healthy before returning to free agency next year.

A storied history in Kansas City

The Chiefs drafted Hill in the fifth round in 2016. He spent six seasons in Kansas City and became one of the most dangerous offensive players in the NFL, known for his speed and big-play ability.

Hill helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 season. His 44-yard catch from Mahomes in the fourth quarter of that game sparked Kansas City's comeback against the San Francisco 49ers and remains one of the signature plays in franchise history.

In March 2022, the Chiefs traded Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks after he sought a new contract. That came as the Las Vegas Raiders signed receiver Davante Adams to a major deal, which reset the market for top receivers.

Hill thrived early in Miami, topping 1,700 receiving yards in both 2022 and 2023. His 1,799 yards in 2023 were a career high. His production dipped in 2024 before his injury the following season.

During a media tour in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Hill admitted he regretted leaving the Chiefs.

Over his career with Kansas City and Miami, Hill has 819 catches for 11,363 yards and 83 touchdowns in 145 games. He is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a five-time first-team All-Pro.

Questions remain

Hill's past off-field issues have drawn renewed attention as the Chiefs weigh a reunion. He entered the league with a domestic violence conviction from his college years, and the team stood by him during child abuse allegations in 2019. He was not charged in that case.

Some analysts have also questioned whether Hill can regain his elite speed after such a significant injury and at his age.

Still, the Chiefs' need at receiver and the strong support from team leaders could make a reunion more likely in the coming weeks.

Neither the Chiefs nor Hill has publicly commented on the latest report. Any deal would depend on Hill showing he can pass a physical and return to game form.

For now, Kansas City's interest has fueled speculation that one of the franchise's most electric players could soon be back at Arrowhead Stadium, chasing another Super Bowl ring.