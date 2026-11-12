Rex Ryan Arrested After His Truck Allegedly Ran Over 2 Pedestrians' Feet on Nashville Broadway, Police Say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan turned himself in to Nashville police on Wednesday. Authorities said his pickup truck struck two pedestrians in a crosswalk on Broadway, the city's busy downtown entertainment strip, and that he drove away after a confrontation with the victims.

Ryan, 63, faces six misdemeanor charges, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department:

two counts of leaving the scene of an accident

two counts of failure to give information or render aid

two counts of failure to obey a traffic control signal.

His bond was set at $6,000.

The former coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills surrendered on outstanding warrants Wednesday morning. Police released his booking photo after the arrest. There was no immediate public comment from Ryan.

What police say happened

According to police, Ryan was driving his pickup truck shortly before midnight last Thursday at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Broadway.

The two victims were crossing Broadway from Fourth Avenue with a walk signal when Ryan turned right in his truck, police said. The truck ran over both victims' feet and made contact with one victim's leg. Police said the pedestrians suffered minor injuries.

Ryan kept driving but stopped at a red light at Broadway and Rep. John Lewis Way, according to police. The victims caught up with the truck and waved him down there.

The victims told authorities that Ryan got out of his truck and argued with them. He then got back into the vehicle and drove away without exchanging information, police said.

The pedestrians took photos of Ryan and of the truck's license plate. Police later confirmed the truck was registered to Ryan, and warrants were issued for his arrest.

The intersection is in the heart of Lower Broadway, Nashville's well-known stretch of honky-tonks, bars and live music venues, which draws large crowds of tourists and locals late into the night.

A Nashville resident

Ryan moved to the Nashville area around 2014 and considers the city his permanent home. He is a familiar figure in the community and a longtime season-ticket holder of the NHL's Nashville Predators. He has been seen at many of the team's games, including playoff matchups.

This is not the first time Ryan has drawn police attention in downtown Nashville. In 2017, Nashville police investigated a misdemeanor assault complaint from a man who said Ryan grabbed at his neck during an encounter at a Margaritaville restaurant near Bridgestone Arena. The man said the incident was unprovoked. A source told Bleacher Report at the time that Ryan had grown annoyed with heckling from uninvited guests at his table.

A colorful coaching career

Ryan is one of the most recognizable and outspoken figures of the NFL's last two decades. The son of the late Buddy Ryan, the famed defensive coordinator and former head coach, Rex Ryan built his reputation as a defensive mastermind before landing his first head coaching job.

He coached the Jets from 2009 to 2014. He led the team to back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in his first two seasons, the franchise's best stretch in decades. His brash personality, bold Super Bowl predictions and willingness to trade barbs with rivals made him a fixture in the New York media and a favorite of fans.

The Jets fired Ryan after the 2014 season. He coached the Bills for the 2015 and 2016 seasons before Buffalo fired him in December 2016. He finished his head coaching career with a regular-season record of 61-66.

After leaving coaching, Ryan became a television analyst, including on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown." His twin brother, Rob Ryan, also spent years as an NFL defensive coordinator and worked on Rex's staff in Buffalo.

What happens next

All six charges against Ryan are misdemeanors. Leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid are taken seriously under Tennessee law, especially when people are injured, though police described the victims' injuries as minor.

Ryan was released after his booking, and the case will proceed through the Davidson County court system. A court date was not immediately announced.

The charges are allegations, and Ryan is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The case comes during a busy stretch for the NFL, which is at the midpoint of its 2026 season after Tuesday's trade deadline. Ryan has remained a visible presence in football media, appearing frequently on television and podcasts to discuss the league.

Pedestrian safety has become a growing concern in downtown Nashville, where heavy foot traffic, rideshare vehicles and late-night crowds create congested conditions on Broadway. City officials have taken steps in recent years to improve safety for people walking in the entertainment district.