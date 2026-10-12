Retired San Francisco Police Sergeant Killed Wife and Daughter Before Taking Own Life in Marin, Sources Say

MILL VALLEY, Calif. — A retired San Francisco police sergeant fatally shot his estranged wife, a former deputy chief of the city's police department, and the couple's adult daughter before killing himself Sunday evening at their home in Marin County, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

Kevin Mannix, 68, a retired San Francisco police sergeant, shot and killed his wife, retired Deputy Chief Ann Mannix, 65, and their youngest daughter, Katie, before turning the gun on himself, according to sources cited by the San Francisco Chronicle and ABC7 News. The Chronicle reported that Katie Mannix was 24.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office has not publicly identified the victims or released details about what led to the shooting.

911 call and discovery

Deputies responded to a home on Strawberry Circle, in the unincorporated community of Strawberry near Mill Valley, after a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, sheriff's spokesperson Miguel Almaguer said.

The person who made the call was able to leave the property safely and meet deputies outside, according to the sheriff's office.

"Inside the home, they discovered three deceased bodies," Almaguer said. "The nature of those victims and their connection to one another are all part of our active investigations."

Investigators were awaiting a search warrant to process the residence, and the sheriff's office coroner division also responded. The street remained closed Sunday night as the investigation continued.

Property records show the home is owned by the two former officers, according to ABC7.

Police chief mourns colleagues

San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew informed members of the department of the couple's deaths in a message sent Sunday night.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Ann and Kevin Mannix," Lew wrote.

The department did not release further details about the circumstances of the deaths.

Long careers with SFPD

Ann Mannix spent decades with the San Francisco Police Department, rising through the ranks to become one of its top commanders. She was named deputy chief of the department's Field Operations Bureau in 2018 and later oversaw special operations before retiring in 2021.

Kevin Mannix retired from the department in June 2018 after 27 years of service. He was a sergeant at the Taraval Station, which serves San Francisco's southwestern neighborhoods, at the time of his retirement.

The couple were fourth-generation San Franciscans, according to Mission Local.

Investigation continues

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive. Sources described Ann Mannix as Kevin Mannix's estranged wife, but no further details about the couple's relationship have been made public.

The sheriff's office said the investigation remains in its early stages. Officials are expected to release more information, including the official identities of those killed and the results of autopsies, in the coming days.

The deaths sent shock waves through the San Francisco law enforcement community, where both Ann and Kevin Mannix were well known after decades of service.

A quiet Marin community

Strawberry is a small, largely residential community in southern Marin County, located along Richardson Bay between Mill Valley and Tiburon. The area is known for its waterfront views and quiet neighborhoods.

Neighbors and members of the community expressed shock as news of the deaths spread Sunday night and Monday morning.

Domestic violence and police families

Experts on domestic violence have long noted that separation can be one of the most dangerous periods in a troubled relationship. Researchers have also called attention to the particular risks that can arise when firearms are present in homes where relationships have broken down.

Investigators have not said whether there was any prior history of domestic violence involving the family.

Where to get help

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-799-7233, or by texting "START" to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.