SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry is sidelined with an injury and has played only 10 games. One of the NBA's best-known analysts says the Golden State Warriors star is still a sure thing for the All-Star Game.

Curry has a right oblique abdominal tear and has already missed six games, Warriors Wire reported. There is no set timeline for his return.

Lowe's case for Curry

Zach Lowe of The Ringer made the case on "The Zach Lowe Show" podcast.

"I have Steph Curry as a stone-cold lock," Lowe said. "Despite 10 games played, he's out for a while."

Lowe expected some pushback, especially from Lakers fans. He said they might ask why Austin Reaves does not get the same leeway for missed games. "You know why? Because they're not Steph Curry. They're not one of the dozen greatest players of all time," Lowe said.

Warriors struggled without him

Golden State has felt Curry's absence. After a strong start to the season, the Warriors lost five straight games once he went out. They have since won back-to-back games, over the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors beat the Kings 129-110 on Wednesday night in NBA Cup play. De'Anthony Melton made eight 3-pointers, tying his career high, and Golden State made 20 3-pointers as a team.

Golden State is 10-8, ninth in the Western Conference. The Warriors visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Will he play in the game?

Even if Curry is selected, he may not play. This is the second straight season he has had to miss time with an injury, Warriors Wire noted. Curry may decide to use the All-Star break to rest before the second half of the season.

All-Star selection usually depends on fan, player and media voting for starters, with coaches choosing reserves. Missed games can count against a player in that process, which is why Lowe's comments drew attention.

A career near its final stretch

Curry is one of the most popular players in league history and a frequent All-Star. Warriors Wire said Lowe is probably right, and that it is hard to imagine Curry not being named an All-Star as he nears the final stretch of his career.

Whether fans around the league would agree is a separate question. That debate is likely to continue in the coming months as All-Star voting approaches.

The Warriors have not given a specific return date for Curry.