MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jaylen Wells scored 19 points, Ty Jerome added 17 points and seven assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Clippers 115-97 on Wednesday night in NBA Cup play.

The Clippers are still winless away from home. They fell to 0-9 on the road.

Balanced Memphis attack

The Grizzlies spread the scoring around. Wells finished with 19 points and six rebounds, Jerome had 17 points, five rebounds, seven assists and four steals, and Cam Spencer added 16 points and four assists off the bench.

Rookie Cedric Coward had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah Stewart scored 10, and Javon Small and Kris Murray had eight each. Memphis' bench outscored the Clippers' reserves 50-43.

Cold shooting early

Neither team shot well from deep early. The two teams, the league's best from 3-point range, made a combined 8 of 37 3-pointers in the first half. Coward and Jerome, the Grizzlies' starting backcourt, missed all 11 of their 3-point attempts.

Memphis made up for it inside. The Grizzlies scored 60 points in the paint and shot 67.3% on 2-pointers.

Fast start, strong finish

Memphis took control early. The Grizzlies outscored the Clippers 32-15 in the first quarter. Los Angeles cut the gap by winning the second quarter 28-18, but Memphis pulled away again in the second half, outscoring the Clippers 65-54.

The Grizzlies led by as many as 22. The Clippers never led.

Clippers struggle

Los Angeles' offense had trouble. The Clippers shot 38.8% from the field and 6 of 30 from 3-point range.

Brandon Ingram had a rough shooting night, going 6 of 19 from the field. He finished with 18 points. Rui Hachimura added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Keaton Wagler, Kris Dunn and Darius Garland had 12 points each.

Records

The Grizzlies improved to 14-5, and the Clippers dropped to 4-13. Memphis has now won seven of its last eight games.

Up next

The Grizzlies visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. The Clippers host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.