INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The NFL opens its holiday week a day early. The Green Bay Packers visit the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night in a matchup between two 6-4 NFC teams, and Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons is expected to play his first game of the season.

Kickoff at SoFi Stadium is 8 p.m. Eastern time, 5 p.m. Pacific. The game streams nationally on Netflix and airs on NBC in the Los Angeles area. The Rams are 2.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 43.5.

CBS Sports billed the matchup as the NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve showdown. Both teams are coming off their bye weeks.

Parsons returns

Parsons is the main storyline for Green Bay. The three-time All-Pro is listed as questionable but is on track to play for the first time since he suffered a major knee injury last December. ESPN reported that Parsons has been cleared to make his season debut Wednesday.

He has had success against Los Angeles before. Playing for Dallas, he sacked Matthew Stafford twice in 2022 and recorded a sack and three quarterback hits in 2023.

Rams pass rusher Myles Garrett said he was glad to see Parsons back. "Just looking forward to him being out there and doing his thing, feeling healthy," said Garrett, a five-time All-Pro and two-time NFL defensive player of the year. Garrett added that "the game is better when Micah Parsons is on the field."

Garrett set an NFL single-season record with 23 sacks last season for Cleveland. He has three sacks in three games this season.

Injuries pile up for Los Angeles

The Rams' offense is badly banged up. Puka Nacua is likely out for the season, as is tight end Terrance Ferguson, after both had surgery on lower-body injuries. Davante Adams remains out with a hamstring injury.

The offensive line is also short-handed. The Rams ruled out center Coleman Shelton and guard Steve Avila, both with hamstring injuries. That could give Parsons openings to disrupt the Los Angeles offense.

With its top receivers out, Los Angeles has relied more on the run. Running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum could play key roles in controlling the tempo and easing pressure on the passing game.

Stafford has struggled without his top targets. He has thrown an interception in four straight games, although the Rams have won four in a row.

Green Bay's lineup questions

The Packers listed eight players as questionable:

Defense: Parsons (knee) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin). Running back: Josh Jacobs, who is working back from finger surgery. Offensive line: Sean Rhyan (ankle), Kevin Zeitler (triceps) and Travis Glover (shoulder). Wide receivers: Bo Melton (thigh) and Skyy Moore (ankle).

Green Bay's offensive line has changed often. The Packers could use their seventh line combination in 11 games if Zeitler starts.

Green Bay's defense has been strong. It ranks second in the league with 14 interceptions and has 29 sacks, eighth-most in the NFL.

What's at stake

Both teams are chasing playoff position in a crowded NFC. The Rams are third in the NFC West behind San Francisco, which is 9-1. The Packers trail Chicago and Detroit, both 8-2, in the NFC North, so they cannot afford to fall further behind.

The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein predicted a 27-23 Rams win. He expects the Rams' defense, helped by the return of defensive lineman Kobie Turner, to contain Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

The winner moves to 7-4 and gains an edge in a possible wild-card tiebreaker.