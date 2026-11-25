MIAMI — Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is warning his team not to underestimate LeBron James ahead of Wednesday's NBA Cup game against the Philadelphia 76ers, despite the veteran star's quieter scoring numbers this season.

Spoelstra said at a media session: "At any given moment, (LeBron James) can flip the switch on it, and he's that." He said James has been taking a different approach this season, saying "he's allowing other guys to get comfortable."

A hot matchup

Both teams arrive in good form. The 76ers are 14-4 and currently the best team in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are on a seven-game winning streak. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern in Philadelphia.

LeBron's new role

James' numbers show a player sharing the load. He is averaging 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. His season high is 23 points, on 61.5% shooting.

That season high came Monday. James scored 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, in Philadelphia's 128-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The defeat snapped the 76ers' five-game winning streak.

His scoring average is far below his career norm, but the 41-year-old has focused on playmaking while Tyrese Maxey and others carry more of the scoring.

Shumpert: 'That's called progression'

Former teammate Iman Shumpert also weighed in on James' game. Speaking on Gil's Arena, Shumpert said: "Literally sometimes people will say, 'LeBron don't have no moves.'" He added: "He's not going to use any of them until you stop him from going right. That's called progression."

History with Miami

The matchup carries extra meaning. James won two championships with the Heat in 2012 and 2013, playing under Spoelstra for four seasons. Spoelstra knows better than most what James can do when a game matters.

What to watch

The Heat will try to extend their winning streak against one of the East's best teams. Miami's defense will need to account for both James' passing and Maxey's scoring.

The 76ers want to bounce back after Monday's loss, in which Portland made 19 3-pointers and outrebounded Philadelphia 60-44. Rebounding and 3-point defense will be keys for the Sixers.

NBA Cup stakes

The game counts toward the NBA Cup standings. Group-stage results determine which teams advance to the knockout rounds in December, so both teams have extra incentive.