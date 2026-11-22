SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama had 50 points, 19 rebounds, five blocks and four steals, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-91 on Saturday.

The 7-foot-4 Frenchman made 20 of 29 shots from the field, went 5 of 11 from 3-point range and made 5 of 6 free throws. The Spurs outscored New Orleans by 35 points while he was on the floor. It was the kind of all-around night that has made him one of the most closely watched players in the league.

Stephon Castle added 19 points and six assists and made 5 of 7 from beyond the arc. Keldon Johnson scored 10 points, and De'Aaron Fox had five points and 10 assists as San Antonio's offense ran through its big man.

Rookie Jeremiah Fears led New Orleans with 29 points and made 9 of 10 free throws. Jordan Poole scored 25. Derik Queen had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Yves Missi added nine points and 13 rebounds.

How it unfolded

San Antonio led 32-29 after a high-scoring first quarter, then took control in the second. The Spurs held the Pelicans to 16 points in that period and went to halftime up 61-45.

The lead kept growing after the break. A 28-21 third quarter put San Antonio ahead 89-66 going into the fourth, and the Spurs led by as many as 29. New Orleans' largest lead of the night was three points, early in the game.

The game got testy at times, and several technical fouls were called. None of it slowed Wembanyama, who scored from the post, off the dribble and from the perimeter while anchoring the defense at the other end.

Spurs share the ball

Wembanyama finished the scoring, but San Antonio moved the ball well throughout. The Spurs had 30 assists and made 19 of 55 3-point attempts. They also blocked nine shots, five of them by Wembanyama.

Castle's efficient shooting gave San Antonio a second scoring threat on the perimeter. Fox ran the offense and reached double-digit assists without forcing his own shot.

Pelicans struggle from deep

New Orleans shot 36.7% from the field and made only 8 of 35 3-pointers. The Pelicans had just 11 assists, a sign of how often their possessions ended in one-on-one play against a long, active defense.

Fears and Poole carried most of the scoring load and combined for 54 points. Queen and Missi battled on the glass but had trouble scoring inside against Wembanyama.

The Pelicans were also playing on the second night of a back-to-back. They lost 126-120 at Oklahoma City on Friday.

By the numbers

Wembanyama: 50 points, 19 rebounds, 5 blocks, 4 steals, plus-35 Spurs: 30 assists, 9 blocks, 19-of-55 from 3 Pelicans: 36.7% shooting, 8-of-35 from 3, 11 assists Largest lead: Spurs 29, Pelicans 3 Quarter scores: Spurs 32-29-28-25; Pelicans 29-16-21-25

What it means

For San Antonio, the win was another showcase for a franchise player whose ceiling keeps rising. A 50-point, 19-rebound game with five blocks and four steals is rare in any era. Wembanyama's ability to stretch the floor while protecting the rim remains a matchup problem few teams can solve.

For New Orleans, the loss capped a difficult two-night stretch. It also highlighted how much the young roster still depends on perimeter shooting that didn't show up on Saturday.