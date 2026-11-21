SEEKONK, Mass. — Wayne Darling, owner of the Seekonk Grand Prix family fun center and a championship-winning figure in New England modified racing, has died after a long illness. He was 72.

Darling died Tuesday, according to WPRI-TV, which reported his death Thursday. Tributes poured in from across the short-track racing community, where he spent decades as a driver, car owner, sponsor and series leader.

Few people in the sport filled as many roles. Darling began as a driver at Seekonk Speedway, became a car owner and sponsor, and later served as managing partner of the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series, a touring series for modified race cars in New England.

The series paid tribute to how much of the sport he had seen and shaped, saying he "used all of it to build a home for modified racing."

A championship as a car owner

Darling's biggest moment in national racing came in 2012. That year, he became a full-time owner in NASCAR's Whelen Modified Tour and teamed with driver Doug Coby. The pairing won the series championship in its first full season together.

The title put Darling among the elite in modified racing, a form of open-wheel stock car racing with deep roots in the Northeast. Coby went on to become one of the most successful drivers in the tour's history.

NASCAR Regional said in a statement that Darling, from his days as a Seekonk driver through his work as a team owner and series leader, "created opportunities for racers and helped strengthen the short-track community."

A racing family

Racing ran in the family. Darling's son, Dave Darling, became one of the most successful drivers in Seekonk Speedway history, winning more than 100 races and nine championships in the track's Pro Stock division. Wayne Darling often watched his son's races from the grandstands.

Seekonk Speedway, a short track that has hosted racing since the 1940s, mourned Darling on social media. The track said he "was always ready to help a fellow racer." It said that whether someone needed a part, help in the pits or advice, he was there, usually without drawing attention to himself.

The speedway said he "will be deeply missed."

Even as his health declined, Darling stayed connected to the sport. Unable to attend the final race of the 2026 season in person, he recorded a greeting for drivers and fans, according to WPRI.

Local business owner

Outside of racing, Darling was best known locally as the owner of the Seekonk Grand Prix, a family entertainment center along Route 6 in Seekonk. The business is known for its go-karts and other attractions and has drawn families from southeastern Massachusetts and nearby Rhode Island for years.

For many in the region, the fun center was their first taste of racing, a connection that fit Darling's long devotion to the sport.

Building the sport

Through the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series, Darling helped give modified teams more chances to compete at New England short tracks. Series like it are seen as important for keeping grassroots racing alive at a time when many local tracks face rising costs and shrinking car counts.

Drivers, team owners and fans across the region shared memories online after news of his death spread. Many recalled his generosity and willingness to support racers at every level.

Services

Details about funeral and memorial services had not been announced as of Friday.