Félix Lebrun has gone from teenage sensation to one of the most feared players in men's table tennis. At 20, the Frenchman is ranked among the world's top two players and has spent much of 2026 challenging China's long hold on the sport.

As he prepares for the season-ending WTT Finals in Hong Kong next month, here are 10 things to know about him.

1. He has climbed to world No. 2

Lebrun reached a career-high No. 2 in the world rankings in August 2026, making him the top-ranked European player. That put him directly behind China's Wang Chuqin and raised talk that he could become only the third Frenchman ever to top the world rankings.

He came close in October. At the WTT China Smash in Beijing, a deep run could have lifted him to No. 1, but Brazil's Hugo Calderano beat him 4-1 in the quarterfinals.

2. He plays with a rare grip

Lebrun is a right-handed penholder: he holds the paddle the way a person holds a pen, rather than with the more common "shakehand" grip. He also uses a reverse penhold backhand, a style that has become rare among elite players.

He switched to the penhold grip at age 4, inspired by Chinese penhold player Chen Jian. The Wall Street Journal once compared his style to that of "an old Chinese man," while American player Lily Zhang called his game "very refreshing."

3. He became the youngest Olympic medalist in his sport

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Lebrun won bronze in men's singles by beating Calderano. He won a second bronze in the men's team event with his brother Alexis and Simon Gauzy.

He was 17 at the time, which made him the youngest male Olympic table tennis medalist in history. His run in front of a home crowd made him one of France's breakout stars of the Games.

4. Table tennis runs in the family

Lebrun comes from a table tennis family. His older brother, Alexis Lebrun, is also an elite international player. Their father, Stéphane, was once ranked seventh in France, and their uncle, Christophe Legoût, represented France at three Olympics.

Both brothers began playing at age 3.

5. He and his brother are a doubles powerhouse

Félix and Alexis are one of the world's top men's doubles pairs. They won the WTT Finals doubles title in Fukuoka, Japan, in November 2024 and became the world's top-ranked doubles team that year. They also won European doubles gold in 2024.

The brothers have faced each other in big singles finals too. Félix beat Alexis in a seven-game final for the WTT Star Contender Muscat title in 2025, and again for his first French national singles title that March.

6. 2026 has been his breakout year

Lebrun's 2026 season has included some of the biggest titles of his career:

WTT Champions Chongqing: beat China's Wen Ruibo 4-1 in the final.

beat China's Wen Ruibo 4-1 in the final. WTT Europe Smash in Malmö, Sweden: beat Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto 4-1 in the final. The title lifted him to No. 2 in the world. "C'est incroyable" ("It's incredible"), he told French media afterward.

beat Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto 4-1 in the final. The title lifted him to No. 2 in the world. "C'est incroyable" ("It's incredible"), he told French media afterward. European Championships: won the men's singles title by beating Sweden's Anton Källberg 4-3 in a dramatic final.

He also helped France win team bronze at the 2026 World Championships in London.

7. He made history at home in Montpellier

In October 2024, Lebrun won WTT Champions Montpellier, beating Harimoto in the final. He became the first French player to win a WTT Champions event and did it in front of his home fans.

His return this year was less successful. On Oct. 30, he lost in the round of 16 at the Montpellier event to China's Zhou Qihao, who came back after Lebrun won the first game.

8. He has been winning titles since he was a teenager

Lebrun's first big senior breakthrough came in 2023. He won European Games gold in singles, beating Portugal's Marcos Freitas in a seven-game final, then won the WTT Contender Antalya title with victories over Calderano and Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov.

Those results pushed him into the world top 10 in October 2023, when he was 17.

9. He has medaled at three straight World Championships

Lebrun has won World Championship medals in three straight years:

2024: team silver in Busan, South Korea

2025: doubles bronze in Doha, Qatar

2026: team bronze in London

A world singles medal remains one of the goals still ahead of him.

10. Both Lebrun brothers are heading to Hong Kong

Félix has qualified for the WTT Finals, which bring together the season's top 16 players in Hong Kong from Dec. 8 to 13. Alexis also secured a spot after this month's ranking update.

Last year, Félix lost in the quarterfinals of the event to Harimoto, who went on to win the title. A strong showing this time could set him up to challenge for the No. 1 ranking in 2027.

What's next

Still only 20, Lebrun is widely seen as Europe's best hope of breaking China's dominance of men's table tennis. With an unusual style, a growing list of titles and a top-two ranking, he heads into the year's final event with momentum.