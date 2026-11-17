DOHA, Qatar — South Korea closes its 2026 international calendar on Tuesday with a friendly against Qatar in Doha. Fans around the world are looking for ways to watch the match live.

Here's everything you need to know about kickoff times, TV channels and streaming options for the game.

When is Qatar vs South Korea?

The match will be played Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, also known as Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. local time in Qatar. That converts to:

2 p.m. GMT in the United Kingdom 9 a.m. ET and 6 a.m. PT in the United States 7:30 p.m. IST in India 11 p.m. KST in South Korea 1 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday, Nov. 18, in eastern Australia

How to watch in South Korea

In South Korea, the match will be broadcast live on free-to-air channels KBS2 and MBC, according to Korean media reports.

It will also stream live on Coupang Play, the streaming platform that has broadcast many of the national team's matches. Coupang Play's preview show starts at 10:30 p.m., 30 minutes before kickoff.

Coupang Play's coverage will feature play-by-play announcer Yoon Jang-hyun and analyst Lee Keun-ho, a former South Korea international.

The broadcast arrangement differs from South Korea's previous match against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13, which aired exclusively on SBS.

How to watch in Qatar and the Middle East

In Qatar, local broadcaster Al Kass holds the rights to the match and will provide live TV coverage, according to regional reports. The game is also expected to be available through Al Kass' digital platforms.

Fans elsewhere in the Middle East should check local listings, as kickoff falls at 5 p.m. in Saudi Arabia and 6 p.m. in the United Arab Emirates.

How to watch in the U.S., U.K. and Australia

No broadcaster for the match had been confirmed in the United States, the United Kingdom or Australia at the time of writing.

International friendlies outside the major FIFA windows are not always picked up by English-language broadcasters. Fans in those countries should check the websites and social media accounts of the Korea Football Association and the Qatar Football Association for any updates on official streams.

Fans should avoid unofficial streaming websites, which are often illegal and can expose users to malware and scams.

What's at stake

The match is the second of South Korea's two November friendlies in Qatar and its final game of 2026.

South Korea, led by temporary head coach Robert Moreno, lost 3-2 to Saudi Arabia on Friday in Al Rayyan, its first loss to the Saudis in 21 years. Oh Hyeon-gyu and Lee Jae-sung scored for South Korea.

The result left Moreno with a record of two wins, one draw and two losses since taking charge. The Korea Football Association had said Moreno could stay on through the 2027 Asian Cup if South Korea played well in his first six matches, making Tuesday's game an important test.

Qatar is also under pressure after losing 3-0 to Australia on Friday at the same stadium. Riley McGree, Tete Yengi and Nestory Irankunda all scored in the first half for Australia.

Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui, the former Spain and Real Madrid manager, will be looking for a better performance from the two-time Asian Cup champions.

Key players to watch

South Korea's squad includes captain Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC, along with forwards Oh Hyeon-gyu of Besiktas, Lee Dong-gyeong of Ulsan HD and Oh Se-hun of Shimizu S-Pulse.

For Qatar, veteran forward Almoez Ali and midfielder Ahmed Fathi are among the key names.

Preparing for the Asian Cup

Both teams are using the November window to prepare for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The match comes just before Qatar hosts the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which begins Nov. 19.